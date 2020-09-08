Crazy Coqs Presents Sharon Rose and Chris Hatt in WAITING IN THE WINGS

The event takes place on September 29, at 7pm

From Beautiful to Hamilton, stopping off at Motown, Broadway and the West End along the way, join the Associate Musical Director of Hamilton Chris Hatt and Hamilton star Sharon Rose for an evening of musical entertainment at Crazy Coqs, as they celebrate the chance to get out of the house

Sharon Rose is an actor, writer and singer who found her voice in church choirs and on school stages at a very young age. From then on, with her eclectic band of siblings they travelled together playing gigs and venues all over the country in pursuit of their dream: writing and creating music people can laugh, dance and cry to. A chance encounter found her in an audition room for the Hit west end show: Carole King, the musical where she played the role of "Little Eva". Since then she's covered the role of Diana Ross in Motown, the Musical and played a "Radio" in Tony Kushner's Broadway hit Caroline or Change before taking on 3 majestic roles as a standby in Hamilton, The Musical and then the lead role of Eliza Hamilton.

Hatt has been the Associate Musical Director of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers, since it opened in 2017. For 11 years he was the Music Director of Billy Elliot the Musical and subsequent productions in New York, Chicago and The Netherlands. He tutored the 3 Tony award-winning boys who went on to play the part of Billy on Broadway.

Hatt has also been the Musical Director on such Popular Productions such as Guys and Dolls, Chaplin - the Musical , Mack & Mabel, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Footloose - The Musical, Joseph , Aspects of Love, Scrooge, A Slice of Saturday Night, Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy For You, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and Godspell, as well as various pantomimes and revue shows

VENUE: Crazy Coqs, 12 Sherwood Street, Piccadilly, London

DATE; September 29, 7pm

TICKETS: £25 from www.brasseriezedel.com or 0207 734 4888

