Court Theatre Training Company Joins Federation Of Drama Schools

Court Theatre Training Company - one of London's most dynamic and forward-thinking drama schools - has announced its official acceptance into the prestigious Federation of Drama Schools (FDS). This historic milestone marks the first time a new member has been admitted to the FDS since its founding, cementing Court Theatre Training Company's place as a prominent leader in high-quality actor training in the UK.

Founded in 1989, Court Theatre Training Company has long been respected for its professional-level actor training, innovative outreach, and emphasis on preparing students for sustainable careers in the industry. With a strong commitment to diversity, accessibility, and rigorous creative discipline, its inclusion in the Federation is not only a recognition of the school's consistent excellence, but also a significant shift in the UK's drama education landscape.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be accepted into the Federation of Drama Schools," said Paul Taylor, Executive Director of Court Theatre Training Company. "This recognition validates decades of work by our faculty, alumni, and students and opens a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence."

Membership in the Federation signals to the industry - including agents, casting directors, and producers - that Court Theatre Training Company adheres to the highest standards of professional actor training in the UK. Graduates will now benefit from even greater industry visibility, credibility, and access.

This move also comes at a crucial time for the performing arts sector, where accessibility and adaptability are more important than ever. Court Theatre's pioneering outreach programme, standalone audition policy, and UKVI approval for international students all underscore its commitment to inclusive and future-facing training.