Copenhagen Collective to Present THE GENESIS at the Peacock Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Explore new heights and wonders in acrobatic theatre this September at the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, 3 - 6 September 2025, with Copenhagen Collective’s thrilling show The Genesis.

The Genesis will also have its UK premiere at Main Hall, Assembly Hall from 31 July - 25 August as part of The Danish Showcase. ‘Difference is celebrated as strength; a world of collaboration and understanding is created…’

Experience a breathtaking acrobatic journey as 16 International Artists from Denmark, Australia, Peru, Canada, UK, Uruguay, Chile, Portugal, USA, Germany, Ireland and France unite to celebrate the joys of human connection and impressive physical skill. Following their highly successful European tour, Copenhagen Collective will leap into London this September to present The Genesis - an energising and joyful show for all the family, following its UK Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Exploring themes of group strength, community, and conflict, these world-class acrobats join together to shape an hour-long performance that meshes heartfelt storytelling performance with jaw-dropping acrobatic feats and movement. From an atmospheric stage - paired with beautiful original sound by Leif Jordansson and ethereal lighting design that aims to transport spectators to another dimension - the acrobats stack, tumble, and spin through a vast emotional landscape into a world of cooperation and understanding where true strength begins to emerge.

‘In a time of division, The Genesis by Copenhagen Collective offers a powerful remedy, one where bodies meeting become the living proof of the strength of human connection.’

A touching and transcendent show for every generation, The Genesis employs lighting design to evoke the blend of a mystical cathedral and the vibrant energy of nightlife to envelop and celebrate each performer in a warm embrace. Featuring an original soundtrack that combines classical violin, piano, and various acoustic instruments paired with voices in song and recitation, additional elements of jazz, rhythm, blues, and club-inspired sounds join to form an engaging audience experience.

As the 16 acrobats navigate an abstract emotional landscape, the group illustrates the transformative journey of human connection - the joy of finding collaboration, the acceptance of our reliance on one another, and the poignant realisation that as individuals we can only achieve so much alone.

The Genesis originally premiered on July 4 2024 at Baltoppen LIVE in Copenhagen, and has since continued to tour through Europe to visit: El Festival Mueca, Tenerife, Spain; Stora Teatern, Göteborg, Sweden; Festival Montréal Complètement Cirque, La Tohu, Canada and Riga Cirks, Riga, Latvia.