Comedian Tessa Coates Will Embark On UK Tour

Tessa Coates' show, Get Your Tessa Coates You've Pulled, is preparing to tour the UK in 2023. Tessa will be heading to London, Leicester, Manchester. Wales, Bristol, Glasgow and Brighton. Tickets go on sale today at 11am and are available from www.berksnest.com/tessa.

After a very successful Fringe, Tessa Coates is almost unconscious with excitement to be back with Get Your Tessa Coates You've Pulled; a joyful celebration of life and being back with a vengeance.

A smorgasbord of the weird and wonderful, Tessa will take you on a journey across Faberge eggs, the Lascaux cave paintings, being offered ketamine out of a woman's scrunchie in the toilets at a party, a recent diagnosis for ADD (not the H for Hyperactive, turns out, she's very lazy), lying about liking opera at a wedding, and how all her 30-something friends have started having babies and don't want to hang out any more. Her stand-up covers universal experiences to more... unique moments, like the time Tessa flew off to Hollywood to write a comedy pilot with The Office's Greg Daniels, and then was handed over to short-lived streaming platform Quibi (RIP Quibi) and then ended up in the table read for Space Force doing a terrible impression of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, or how as a teenager she performed a dressage to music routine to 'Dry Your Eyes Mate' by The Streets. And all of this is told from Tessa's unique perspective and with her infinite likeability, knack for story-telling, and brilliant gag rate.

Get Your Tessa Coates You've Pulled is a joyful hour, charged by the desire to live very intensely after these last two bleak years, but most importantly, an hour in which Tessa guarantees you'll have 'a really nice time'.



Tessa is a comedian, writer, performer, journalist, and podcaster. With Stevie Martin she hosts the critically acclaimed and award-losing podcast 'Nobody Panic', which was adapted into their debut book published in early 2022 by Hodder Studios. Alongside Liz Kingsman and Steve Martin she is one third of sketch group Massive Dad ('Hilarious' **** Guardian). Tessa has recently been seen on Mae Martin's Feel Good, Rose Matafeo's Starstruck, Liam Williams' Ladhood, Hugo Chegwin's Sneakerhead, ITV's The Stand-Up Sketch Show, Hypothetical on Dave, and heard on her own BBC Radio 4 comedy special Resting Witch Face. She received 'roars of approval' (The Press and Journal) supporting Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control on tour earlier this year.



Her debut solo show Primates sold out the entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and ran at the Soho Theatre to more sell out audiences. She also performed her show in LA at the Lyric Theatre and Improv Lab following which there was a competitive situation to develop her first comedy series for TV in the US. The project landed at ABC Studios with Greg Daniels (The Office) and Howard Klein (3 Arts) attached to exec produce alongside her. As a performer, further credits include The Other One, Birds of a Feather, Damned, Newsjack, Comic Relief, and numerous sketches for BBC Three. In lockdown she made a podcast absolutely no one asked for called 1908! Live Coverage from the London Olympic Games.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2023

12.02.23 LEICESTER, Duffy's

21.02.23 LONDON, Soho Theatre

22.02.23 LONDON, Soho Theatre

23.02.23 LONDON, Soho Theatre

25.02.23 MANCHESTER, Chapeltown Picturehouse

MARCH 2023

16.03.23 BRIGHTON, Komedia

18.03.23 BRISTOL, Alma

19.03.23 GLASGOW, Comedy Festival

APRIL 2023

30.04.23 MACHYNLLETH FESTIVAL, The Sixth Form