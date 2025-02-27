News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Mark Steel Extends THE LEOPARD IN MY HOUSE Tour

Steel has added an additional 15 dates to his UK tour for Autumn 2025.

By: Feb. 27, 2025
Comedian Mark Steel Extends THE LEOPARD IN MY HOUSE Tour
Mark Steel's brand-new live tour, The Leopard in My House, has been extended due to high demand. The award-winning writer and comedian has added an additional 15 dates to his UK tour for Autumn 2025.

 "The consultant had told me he was confident I had throat cancer that had spread into the lymph glands. Joyfully, I held his hand and looked up to the heavens like a South American footballer after scoring a goal. It was one of the happiest moments of my life." 

Mark Steel says: “This show is the story of my year, of wonderful characters and often tricky but bafflingly positive experiences. Doing the show doesn't quite make me glad that it happened, but it definitely makes up for it quite a bit.”

Join multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel for his new tour ‘The Leopard in My House'. The topic? His battle with throat cancer. A battle he is winning (thankfully) and which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy tour show out of. Cancer has done nothing to dull Mark's acute political observations or quash his "frankly bonkers" energy: you will laugh, you will cry, but you'll laugh again, and again, and again. The Leopard in My House is proof that this leftie, working-class, Radio 4 favourite truly deserves his place in the UK comedy pantheon. 

Sony and Writers' Guild Award-winning writer and comedian Mark Steel is best known for his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel's in Town, which was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever. Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One's Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons to be Cheerful and What's Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?

The extension begins in Shrewsbury on 10th September and will run through until 11th December in Chelmsford. Tickets are available now from https://marksteelinfo.com.

2025 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 2025

Thursday, 27 February 2025                           Bracknell                                            South Hill Park

Friday, 28 February 2025                                Farnham                                             Maltings

MARCH 2025                       

Saturday, 1 March 2025                                 Gravesend                                        The Woodville

Thursday, 6 March 2025                                 Basingstoke                                       Haymarket

Friday, 7 March 2025                                     Dorchester                                         Hardye Theatre

Saturday, 8 March 2025                                 Tiverton                                              TCAT

Tuesday, 11 March 2025                                Norwich                                             Playhouse

Wednesday, 12 March 2025                         Norwich                                             Playhouse

Thursday, 13 March 2025                               Hertford                                             BEAM

Saturday 15 March                                           Southend                                             Palace

Thursday, 20 March 2025                               Maidstone                                          Hazlitt Theatre

Friday, 21 March 2025                                    Dunstable                                          Grove Theatre

Tuesday, 25 March 2025                                Hull                                                      Truck Theatre

Wednesday, 26 March 2025                         Northampton                                      Royal

Thursday, 27 March 2025                               Lancaster                                          Grand

APRIL 2025

Thursday, 3 April 2025                                     Chester                                               Storyhouse

Friday, 4 April 2025                                         Radlett                                              Centre

Saturday, 5 April 2025                                    Newbury                                             Corn Exchange

Saturday, 12 April 2025                                  Hereford                                             Courtyard

Wednesday, 16 April 2025                             Colchester                                         Mercury

Thursday, 24 April 2025                                   Loughborough                                  Town Hall

Friday, 25 April 2025                                      Chesterfield                                        Winding Wheel

Saturday, 26 April 2025                                  Stamford                                           Corn Exchange

MAY 2025                                           

Friday, 2 May 2025                                          Swindon                                             Wyvern

Saturday, 3 May 2025                                    Exeter                                                 Corn Exchange

Wednesday, 7 May 2025                               Oxford                                                Playhouse

Thursday, 8 May 2025                                     Leeds                                                  City Varieties

Saturday, 10 May 2025                                    Crewe                                                   Lyceum

Sunday, 11 May 2025                                     Guildford                                            Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Wednesday, 14 May 2025                             Scarborough                                     Spa Theatre

Thursday, 15 May 2025                                   Durham                                              Gala

Friday, 16 May 2025                                      Coventry                                            Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

Thursday, 22 May 2025                                   St Austell                                              Keay Theatre

Friday, 23 May 2025                                      Plymouth                                           Quad Theatre

Saturday, 24 May 2025                                  Launceston                                        Town Hall

Wednesday, 28 May 2025                            Sunderland                                        Firestation

Thursday, 29 May 2025                                   Swaledale                                          Festival

Saturday, 31 May 2025                                  Monmouth                                         Savoy Theatre

     

JUNE 2025                            

Sunday, 1 June 2025                                      Doncaster                                          CAST

Friday, 13 June 2025                                      Shanklin (IOW)                                   Shanklin Theatre

Friday, 20 June 2025                                     Portsmouth                                         New Theatre Royal

NEW DATES ADDED

SEPTEMBER 2025

Wednesday, 10 September 2025                 Shrewsbury                                          Theatre Severn

Thursday, 11 September 2025                        Liverpool                                               Playhouse 7.30pm

Saturday, 13 September 2025                       Ilkley                                                       King's Hall

Thursday, 25 September 2025                        Taunton                                                Brewhouse 7.30pm

Friday, 26 September 2025                             Bridport                                                 Electric Palace

Sunday, 28 September 2025                          Weston-super-Mare                          Playhouse

OCTOBER 2025

Thursday, 2 October 2025                               Nottingham                                         Playhouse 7.30pm

Wednesday, 8 October 2025                        Carlisle                                                  Old Fire Station

Saturday, 11 October 2025                            Southport                                             Comedy Festival

Friday, 17 October 2025                                  Bromley                                                 Churchill Theatre

NOVEMBER 2025

Saturday, 1 November 2025                          York                                                        Theatre Royal

Wednesday, 5 November 2025                    Lichfield                                                Garrick

Saturday, 8 November 2025                          Fareham                                               Live

Saturday, 15 November 2025                        Brighton                                                Theatre Royal

DECEMBER 2025

Thursday, 11 December 2025                        Chelmsford                                          Theatre



