Comedian Mark Steel Extends THE LEOPARD IN MY HOUSE Tour

Mark Steel's brand-new live tour, The Leopard in My House, has been extended due to high demand. The award-winning writer and comedian has added an additional 15 dates to his UK tour for Autumn 2025.

"The consultant had told me he was confident I had throat cancer that had spread into the lymph glands. Joyfully, I held his hand and looked up to the heavens like a South American footballer after scoring a goal. It was one of the happiest moments of my life."

Mark Steel says: “This show is the story of my year, of wonderful characters and often tricky but bafflingly positive experiences. Doing the show doesn't quite make me glad that it happened, but it definitely makes up for it quite a bit.”

Join multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel for his new tour ‘The Leopard in My House'. The topic? His battle with throat cancer. A battle he is winning (thankfully) and which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy tour show out of. Cancer has done nothing to dull Mark's acute political observations or quash his "frankly bonkers" energy: you will laugh, you will cry, but you'll laugh again, and again, and again. The Leopard in My House is proof that this leftie, working-class, Radio 4 favourite truly deserves his place in the UK comedy pantheon.

Sony and Writers' Guild Award-winning writer and comedian Mark Steel is best known for his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel's in Town, which was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever. Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One's Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons to be Cheerful and What's Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?

The extension begins in Shrewsbury on 10th September and will run through until 11th December in Chelmsford. Tickets are available now from https://marksteelinfo.com.

2025 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 2025

Thursday, 27 February 2025 Bracknell South Hill Park

Friday, 28 February 2025 Farnham Maltings

MARCH 2025

Saturday, 1 March 2025 Gravesend The Woodville

Thursday, 6 March 2025 Basingstoke Haymarket

Friday, 7 March 2025 Dorchester Hardye Theatre

Saturday, 8 March 2025 Tiverton TCAT

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 Norwich Playhouse

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 Norwich Playhouse

Thursday, 13 March 2025 Hertford BEAM

Saturday 15 March Southend Palace

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

Friday, 21 March 2025 Dunstable Grove Theatre

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 Hull Truck Theatre

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 Northampton Royal

Thursday, 27 March 2025 Lancaster Grand

APRIL 2025

Thursday, 3 April 2025 Chester Storyhouse

Friday, 4 April 2025 Radlett Centre

Saturday, 5 April 2025 Newbury Corn Exchange

Saturday, 12 April 2025 Hereford Courtyard

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 Colchester Mercury

Thursday, 24 April 2025 Loughborough Town Hall

Friday, 25 April 2025 Chesterfield Winding Wheel

Saturday, 26 April 2025 Stamford Corn Exchange

MAY 2025

Friday, 2 May 2025 Swindon Wyvern

Saturday, 3 May 2025 Exeter Corn Exchange

Wednesday, 7 May 2025 Oxford Playhouse

Thursday, 8 May 2025 Leeds City Varieties

Saturday, 10 May 2025 Crewe Lyceum

Sunday, 11 May 2025 Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Scarborough Spa Theatre

Thursday, 15 May 2025 Durham Gala

Friday, 16 May 2025 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

Thursday, 22 May 2025 St Austell Keay Theatre

Friday, 23 May 2025 Plymouth Quad Theatre

Saturday, 24 May 2025 Launceston Town Hall

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 Sunderland Firestation

Thursday, 29 May 2025 Swaledale Festival

Saturday, 31 May 2025 Monmouth Savoy Theatre

JUNE 2025

Sunday, 1 June 2025 Doncaster CAST

Friday, 13 June 2025 Shanklin (IOW) Shanklin Theatre

Friday, 20 June 2025 Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

NEW DATES ADDED

SEPTEMBER 2025

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Thursday, 11 September 2025 Liverpool Playhouse 7.30pm

Saturday, 13 September 2025 Ilkley King's Hall

Thursday, 25 September 2025 Taunton Brewhouse 7.30pm

Friday, 26 September 2025 Bridport Electric Palace

Sunday, 28 September 2025 Weston-super-Mare Playhouse

OCTOBER 2025

Thursday, 2 October 2025 Nottingham Playhouse 7.30pm

Wednesday, 8 October 2025 Carlisle Old Fire Station

Saturday, 11 October 2025 Southport Comedy Festival

Friday, 17 October 2025 Bromley Churchill Theatre

NOVEMBER 2025

Saturday, 1 November 2025 York Theatre Royal

Wednesday, 5 November 2025 Lichfield Garrick

Saturday, 8 November 2025 Fareham Live

Saturday, 15 November 2025 Brighton Theatre Royal

DECEMBER 2025

Thursday, 11 December 2025 Chelmsford Theatre

Comments