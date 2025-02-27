Comedian Mark Steel Extends THE LEOPARD IN MY HOUSE Tour

Steel has added an additional 15 dates to his UK tour for Autumn 2025.
"The consultant had told me he was confident I had throat cancer that had spread into the lymph glands. Joyfully, I held his hand and looked up to the heavens like a South American footballer after scoring a goal. It was one of the happiest moments of my life."
Mark Steel says: “This show is the story of my year, of wonderful characters and often tricky but bafflingly positive experiences. Doing the show doesn't quite make me glad that it happened, but it definitely makes up for it quite a bit.”
Join multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel for his new tour ‘The Leopard in My House'. The topic? His battle with throat cancer. A battle he is winning (thankfully) and which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy tour show out of. Cancer has done nothing to dull Mark's acute political observations or quash his "frankly bonkers" energy: you will laugh, you will cry, but you'll laugh again, and again, and again. The Leopard in My House is proof that this leftie, working-class, Radio 4 favourite truly deserves his place in the UK comedy pantheon.
Sony and Writers' Guild Award-winning writer and comedian Mark Steel is best known for his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel's in Town, which was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever. Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One's Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons to be Cheerful and What's Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?
The extension begins in Shrewsbury on 10th September and will run through until 11th December in Chelmsford. Tickets are available now from https://marksteelinfo.com.
FEBRUARY 2025
Thursday, 27 February 2025 Bracknell South Hill Park
Friday, 28 February 2025 Farnham Maltings
MARCH 2025
Saturday, 1 March 2025 Gravesend The Woodville
Thursday, 6 March 2025 Basingstoke Haymarket
Friday, 7 March 2025 Dorchester Hardye Theatre
Saturday, 8 March 2025 Tiverton TCAT
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 Norwich Playhouse
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 Norwich Playhouse
Thursday, 13 March 2025 Hertford BEAM
Saturday 15 March Southend Palace
Thursday, 20 March 2025 Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre
Friday, 21 March 2025 Dunstable Grove Theatre
Tuesday, 25 March 2025 Hull Truck Theatre
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 Northampton Royal
Thursday, 27 March 2025 Lancaster Grand
APRIL 2025
Thursday, 3 April 2025 Chester Storyhouse
Friday, 4 April 2025 Radlett Centre
Saturday, 5 April 2025 Newbury Corn Exchange
Saturday, 12 April 2025 Hereford Courtyard
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 Colchester Mercury
Thursday, 24 April 2025 Loughborough Town Hall
Friday, 25 April 2025 Chesterfield Winding Wheel
Saturday, 26 April 2025 Stamford Corn Exchange
MAY 2025
Friday, 2 May 2025 Swindon Wyvern
Saturday, 3 May 2025 Exeter Corn Exchange
Wednesday, 7 May 2025 Oxford Playhouse
Thursday, 8 May 2025 Leeds City Varieties
Saturday, 10 May 2025 Crewe Lyceum
Sunday, 11 May 2025 Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Scarborough Spa Theatre
Thursday, 15 May 2025 Durham Gala
Friday, 16 May 2025 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
Thursday, 22 May 2025 St Austell Keay Theatre
Friday, 23 May 2025 Plymouth Quad Theatre
Saturday, 24 May 2025 Launceston Town Hall
Wednesday, 28 May 2025 Sunderland Firestation
Thursday, 29 May 2025 Swaledale Festival
Saturday, 31 May 2025 Monmouth Savoy Theatre
JUNE 2025
Sunday, 1 June 2025 Doncaster CAST
Friday, 13 June 2025 Shanklin (IOW) Shanklin Theatre
Friday, 20 June 2025 Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
SEPTEMBER 2025
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Thursday, 11 September 2025 Liverpool Playhouse 7.30pm
Saturday, 13 September 2025 Ilkley King's Hall
Thursday, 25 September 2025 Taunton Brewhouse 7.30pm
Friday, 26 September 2025 Bridport Electric Palace
Sunday, 28 September 2025 Weston-super-Mare Playhouse
OCTOBER 2025
Thursday, 2 October 2025 Nottingham Playhouse 7.30pm
Wednesday, 8 October 2025 Carlisle Old Fire Station
Saturday, 11 October 2025 Southport Comedy Festival
Friday, 17 October 2025 Bromley Churchill Theatre
NOVEMBER 2025
Saturday, 1 November 2025 York Theatre Royal
Wednesday, 5 November 2025 Lichfield Garrick
Saturday, 8 November 2025 Fareham Live
Saturday, 15 November 2025 Brighton Theatre Royal
DECEMBER 2025
Thursday, 11 December 2025 Chelmsford Theatre
