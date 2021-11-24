Comedian Luisa Omielan Comes to Woolwich Works Next Month

Pucker up and Join BAFTA Breakthrough comedian Luisa Omielan for a weekend of festivities that pack a punch. The Snog Fest Christmas Weekender kicks off with Musical Bingo with a seasonal twist and closes with Camp as Christmas, a cabaret with all the trimmings.

On the 10th of December you can get that festive Friday feeling with Christmas Musical Bingo, just like regular bingo but instead of shouting numbers Luisa and the team pump up the volume on some Christmas classics. They'll be joined by DJ Rapture and Jonny Unknown who will be spinning tunes while players simply mark them on their bingo cards. Expect prizes, twists, and challenges - you'll never have seen two people fight so hard for a cheese toastie!

On Saturday 11th December Luisa is joined by some of London's most exciting drag talent including Kate Butch and the Polish queens Boris couldn't deport, Stealia Jobs and Polka Dot! An epic celebration of all things camp, Camp as Christmas is the comedy cabaret you've been wishing for. Sing along favourite festive tunes with the award-winning live choir Gospeloke and get ready to party.

Comedia Luisa Omielan comments Woolwich Works is a gorgeous new artistic space and I'm so excited that they have given me a weekend to throw a Christmas shindig Snog Fest. I'll be hosting Musical Bingo for one night only - we're going to have a single ladies dance off, there will be shots, there will be rap battles, there will be dancing in the aisles. I'm also hosting Camp as Christmas as Ms Santa Claus herself and having some of my favourite Polish drag queens, some of my favourite comedians and Gospeloke join me! It's going to get raucous, it's going to get pretty naughty, so brace yourself and get your tickets now!

Performances run Thursday 10th December - Saturday 11th December 2021, 7:30pm.

Tickets from £15.50 from https://www.woolwich.works/events/all-i-want-for-christmas-weekender or 020 8035 8835.