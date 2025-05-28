Comedian Janine Harouni to Present Soho Theatre Run And 2026 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Janine Harouni will be bringing her new show ‘This Is What You Waited For' - which she is to debut at this year's Edinburgh Fringe – to London for a two-week run at Soho Theatre in October 2025, before taking it out across the UK and Ireland in 2026, touring 11 dates from 22nd January – 27th March 2026.

The UK-based Lebanese American comic, a Best Newcomer nominee in 2019, and Best Show nominee in 2023, dubbed one of The Guardian's ‘Ten Comedians To Watch' and ‘ready for her Netflix special' by The Times, brings us her third stand-up show - a joyful hour on marriage, parenting, and all of the wonderful milestones that slowly degrade your sleep and sanity.

Harouni said: “After my last two shows took on the heavy subject matter of miscarriage, grief and a near-fatal car accident, I'm excited to be back with my most joyful hour yet. I nearly titled it ‘Everyone's Okay and Janine Doesn't Go To The Hospital” but I didn't want to tempt fate.”

Harouni's hotly-anticipated return to stand-up stages follows critical acclaim and an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for both of her previous two hours, which she has gone on to tour across the world, including an Off-Broadway run in New York and a performance at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in LA.

Earlier this year, Harouni made her first appearance on the BBC's Live At The Apollo. Clips from that set have already been viewed over 20 million times, making it one of the most-watched Live At The Apollo debuts in recent years.

In 2019, Janine's debut hour at the Edinburgh Fringe was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. ‘Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)' explained how a near fatal car accident helped bridge the gap between Janine and her Trump-supporting father. It was recommended by the critics at the New York Times and originally filmed as her debut special for Amazon Prime UK. It is now available to stream worldwide on YouTube.

Her follow-up 2023 show ‘Man'oushe' saw her receive a second consecutive Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination, this time for Best Show, for an insightful and beautiful hour exploring her Arab roots, pregnancy and what happens when your mail order DNA test does not go to plan – all whilst Janine was 8 months pregnant at the festival.

Janine has opened for comics such as Michael Che and Adam Rowe and is a regular on UK TV with appearances on The Last Leg, Live At The Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, The John Bishop Show, Comedian's Giving Lectures, Question Team and more.

As an actress she has featured in films and TV shows like Bob's Burgers, The Franchise, Collette, Patrick Melrose, The People We Hate At The Wedding and The Batman. She has also starred in the ITV2 sitcom Buffering, for which she served as a writer in its second series.

She has gained a social media following of over 600k with over 150 million views on her clips and specials.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds