Comedian And 'Taskmaster' Star Emma Sidi To Embark On Limited Tour This October

Following a critically acclaimed and entirely sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, comedian, writer and actress Emma Sidi is heading out on tour. Star of the current season of Taskmaster, Starstruck and Prince Andrew: The Musical, Emma Sidi is taking Emma Sidi is Sue Gray around the country this October and November.

Tickets are on sale now and available from berksnest.com/emma.

Emma Sidi is a talented character comedian and actress whose comedic genius shines through her versatile performances - her live credits include multiple solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as playing various characters in Steve Coogan's stadium tour show Alan Partridge: STRATAGEM across UK arenas in 2022.

Emma's 2018 Edinburgh Fringe show Faces of Grace was also a sell-out masterclass in character comedy - she doesn't just play characters but totally inhabits her own creations, making them instantly recognisable and as loveable as they are funny. Known for her ability to portray a diverse range of hilarious eccentrics, from Spanish-speaking feminist lecturers to Britta the Eurocentric oddball, Emma seamlessly brings each one to life with impeccable comedy timing.

Where Emma's previous shows have seen her playing multiple characters, in this show she plays only one: Sue Gray. Former civil servant, investigator of Partygate, and current Chief of Staff to Keir Starmer's Labour Party, whose newfound fame has brought her weird and novel problems. And in the aftermath of a general election, Emma Sidi Is Sue Gray has a lot to say about the state of the UK, the quality of our political leaders, and (in the way only Sidi can) why Sue's been having dreams about a wax work museum. Basically, this is not a stern political comedy show - Emma plays fast and loose with the ‘true facts' of Sue's life. Expect to be welcomed into a very silly and larger-than-life version of Sue Gray's office, as Emma asks ‘Who is Sue Gray?', ‘How is Sue Gray?' ‘Why is Sue Gray?', as well as ‘what can this former senior civil servant tell us about ourselves?'.

Emma Sidi said: “Much like I imagine Sue Gray's reaction perhaps was when she managed to ensure that her salary would be higher than the Prime Minister's, I too am absolutely delighted, excited and over the moon to be taking my character comedy show 'Emma Sidi is Sue Gray' on the road. With a new Labour government comes a new gal (almost) in charge, and I just cannot wait to see what the UK makes of her. Also, there are no Tim Horton's in London where I live (that one in the outskirts doesn't count), so I will be in an especially good mood when performing in the cities where there is one. That maple donut, man.”

Emma is an actress, comedian and writer for radio, stage and screen and is on the current series of the hit show Taskmaster. She has starred in hit shows such as Rose Matafeo's Starstruck (BBC 3 & HBO Max), playing Jessie's OTT flatmate Kate, in Alan Partridge Live (UK Tour 2022) and as lead role Millipede in three series of Bafta-nominated comedy Pls Like (BBC 3). Emma also starred in Kieran Hodgson's smash hit Prince Andrew: The Musical (Channel 4) playing a singing and dancing Emily Maitlis. Other credits include King Gary (BBC 1), W1A (BBC 1), Ghosts (BBC 1), and Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4). Emma's hit solo show Emma Sidi: Telenovela ran at the Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as part of the New Wave line-up. Emma is also the writer, creator and lead of her award-winning short film La Princesa De Woking; an online Spanish-language telenovela set in Woking. Emma has been selected as Dancing Ledge's Writer in Residence for 2023 - 2024, which is awarded to one talented individual each year.

OCTOBER 2024

19.10.24 Bristol Redgrave Theatre

28.10.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

29.10.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

30.10.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

31.10.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

NOVEMBER 2024

1.11.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

2.11.24 London Soho Theatre - Final tickets available

3.11.34 Brighton The Old Market

15.11.24 Leeds City Varieties

17.11.24 Glasgow The Stand

20.11.24 Reading South Street Arts

25.11.24 Norwich Playhouse

29.11.24 Manchester Fairfield Social Club

Comments