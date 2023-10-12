Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club

Soho's legendary haunt The Groucho Club is proud to present their new resident artist, the multi-talented Collette Cooper. Known for her unmistakable vocals and her electrifying performance, Collette will bring her trademark brand of unrivalled charisma to the forefront of this exciting new monthly evening: a brand-new series of events featuring some of the world's finest jazz, blues, Jazz/rock and soul artists, with rare and exclusive sets in the atmospheric surroundings of our much-loved Mary Lou room.

Members and their guests will have the chance to enjoy up close and personal renditions of original songs and timeless classics, plus internationally renowned guest musicians that would usually never perform in such an intimate environment.

The Mary Lou Room will be transformed in to a low-lit lounge of yesteryear; a perfect location to impress a date or take friends and family to a truly unique experience.

Due to the nature of these special concerts, full details must be kept very ‘hush hush', so book your place now to witness the magic of this eternally beautiful music, brought to you by the very best in the business (limited spaces subject to availability): assistant@theloniouspunkproductions.com

https://www.thegrouchoclub.com