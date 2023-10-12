Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club

Opening on Friday, October 13th at 8:30pm in the Mary Lou Room.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club

Soho's legendary haunt The Groucho Club is proud to present their new resident artist, the multi-talented Collette Cooper. Known for her unmistakable vocals and her electrifying performance, Collette will bring her trademark brand of unrivalled charisma to the forefront of this exciting new monthly evening: a brand-new series of events featuring some of the world's finest jazz, blues, Jazz/rock and soul artists, with rare and exclusive sets in the atmospheric surroundings of our much-loved Mary Lou room.

Members and their guests will have the chance to enjoy up close and personal renditions of original songs and timeless classics, plus internationally renowned guest musicians that would usually never perform in such an intimate environment.

The Mary Lou Room will be transformed in to a low-lit lounge of yesteryear; a perfect location to impress a date or take friends and family to a truly unique experience.

Due to the nature of these special concerts, full details must be kept very ‘hush hush', so book your place now to witness the magic of this eternally beautiful music, brought to you by the very best in the business (limited spaces subject to availability): assistant@theloniouspunkproductions.com

https://www.thegrouchoclub.com



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London Photo
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk, a Czech musical singer and actor known for his leading performances in musicals and stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Bonnie & Clyde and RENT will perform on London's West End for one night only!

2
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month Photo
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month

Experience Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Hamlet, with a thrilling Scandi-Noir twist in the immersive audio adaptation, Hamlet Noir.

3
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month

Following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium (which resulted in the biggest global live event cinema release of 2018) and a previous record-breaking UK and International tour, this multi-Tony Award-winning production returns to Milton Keynes this autumn.

4
Waterside Arts Inaugural Winter Festival Of Music And Light Will Illuminate Sale Town Cent Photo
Waterside Arts' Inaugural Winter Festival Of Music And Light Will Illuminate Sale Town Centre This November

Prism - a new and ambitious winter festival, powered by Waterside Arts, will light up Sale town centre in Trafford from Thursday 23 November to Saturday 25 November.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man in UK Regional The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
Ikaria in UK Regional Ikaria
Abbey Theatre (10/16-10/16)
Ikaria in UK Regional Ikaria
Accidental Theatre (10/16-10/16)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You