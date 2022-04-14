Christopher Green Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience FEELPLAY

A brand-new concept in wellness, FeelPlay is the innovative new experience that invites audiences to play their way to improved mental health from Olivier award-winning immersive theatre creator Christopher Green (Tina C; Ida Barr; No Show, The Yard; Prurience, Southbank Centre, Guggenheim). The adult-only inflatable playground, which will be seen as part of three of the UK's leading outdoor festivals, hopes to help grown-ups re-connect with the joyful, carefree, and restorative power of play! The last two years have moved the needle on the importance of accessible outdoor space and its connection to our mental health and wellbeing and, in this post-pandemic landscape, FeelPlay's world premiere now takes on a new meaning. You can cut-loose on a guided tour of the playground at festivals across the country or, for those who want to cultivate a little play in their lives from the comfort of their own home, you can download the FeelPlay app and jump into the 30-minute audio adventure.

This satire on the wellness industry both questions a specific kind of mental-health provision whilst delivering a genuinely feel-good and empowering experience.

FeelPlay creator Christopher Green comments, I created FeelPlay to collectively explore difficult issues in a way that is fun, accessible and original. It asks if current provisions that are highly medicalised and cheap for governments to commission go far enough. I think we can do better than that! FeelPlay invites its visitors to get involved without putting pressure on them - it is simply a way to make connections, have fun and feel good and genuinely empowered!

Co-commissioned by Greenwich+Docklands International Festival and Without Walls, the large-scale inflatable playground will bounce its way across the UK, premiering at Brighton Festival in May before touring through wider Without Walls consortium festivals to be announced. FeelPlay is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

Bradley Hemmings, Artistic Director of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival comments, GDIF always sets out to offer audiences a chance to see the world anew, and so we're delighted to be working with Christopher Green on FeelPlay, which promises to be an uplifting and joyous antidote to the challenging times we've all been living through.

https://brightonfestival.org/whats-on/a-weekend-without-walls-our-place-4671/