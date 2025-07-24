Children's Words Take Centre Stage At Lowry's Creative Writing Challenge 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From lost socks and exploding printers to powerful reflections on bullying, ADHD and the bonds of family and friendship—this year's Creative Writing Challenge lit up Lowry with the raw honesty, wit and brilliance of young minds.

On Monday 14 July, Lowry in Salford welcomed over 300 people to the Quays Theatre for a heartwarming celebration of children's creativity and storytelling. Hosted by celebrated Manchester-based poet Tony Walsh, the evening marked the third year of Lowry's Creative Writing Challenge—a project giving children aged 7 to 11 from Salford and Greater Manchester the chance to have their voices heard.

From almost 800 submissions, 26 young writers were chosen to perform their work live on stage in a moving showcase of poetry, playscripts and stories. The themes were as diverse as the children themselves—ranging from dreams, hope and ambition to war, grief and kindness—reminding audiences just how powerful children's voices can be when given the opportunity to speak.

“This is more than a celebration of talent—it's a call to action,” said Jenny Riding, Director of Learning and Engagement at Lowry. “We know that children's literacy in the UK is in crisis, and projects like this help turn the tide. When a child sees their story performed on stage, when they feel their words matter—it can change their relationship with reading and writing for life.”

The Challenge gives Key Stage 2 pupils a platform to explore the written word in all its forms. It's an initiative rooted in the belief that every child deserves the chance to express themselves and be heard—regardless of background or ability. The audience of proud families, teachers and supporters were treated to an evening that ranged from tears to laughter, with the children taking centre stage not just as performers, but as authors of their own experience.

“It was brilliant to get the chance to perform on stage to all those people,” said 10-year-old Aidan O'Donnell, one of the evening's award-winners. “I made lots of new friends and really enjoyed it. I can't wait to hopefully perform again soon.”

Beryl Jones, founder of the Creative Writing Challenge and a Gold Patron of Lowry alongside her husband Trevor, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see the Creative Writing Challenge go from strength to strength in our third year. It is wonderful to be able to encourage children's creativity, celebrating their ideas and imaginations and removing barriers they may face with writing and performance.

“My thanks as ever, go to the amazing Lowry team for their dedication and hard work in realising our shared vision to support children in experiencing the joy of creativity and expression.

“Their voices have been heard”

The 2025 judging panel brought together a wide range of voices from across the creative industries, including author and illustrator Curtis Jobling, actor and author Samantha Giles, writer and broadcaster Nick Ahad, and actor, comedian and screenwriter Ben Bailey Smith (aka Doc Brown), alongside young people, students, and Lowry staff.