Chickenshed Premieres ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND on YouTube

Chickenshed premieres Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on Monday 21 December at 7pm.

To view the premiere, visit https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/Event/alices-adventures-in-wonderland-youtube-premiere.

The video will remain on YouTube indefinitely so if you are unable to watch on Monday 21 December at 7pm, please log on at a convenient date and time to view.

Chickenshed has a treat for all the family at this time when there is very little live-theatre on our Stages.

The company would like to transport you back in time to 2005 to see its fantastic Christmas Show - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

This is a musical version of the timeless classic which takes you down a rabbit hole with Alice to a land of zany adventures, where nothing is as it seems.

Join the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Mock Turtle, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, and the evil Queen of Hearts in this magical, tuneful - and rather silly, yet entertaining - musical for all the family.

With a cast of hundreds, it really is the only wonder to see this Christmas!