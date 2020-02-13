Chickenshed Announces Spring Show WAITING FOR THE SHIP TO SAIL

Audiences have been dazzled and moved by Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow and 100% Chance of Rain, the shows that have been presented in Chickenshed's regular spring slot over the last two years.







For spring 2020, Chickenshed presents an artistic response to the urgent and pressing questions of global migration, and investigates the concepts of national and personal identity.





We find ourselves in a world where the building of walls - both in reality and figuratively - places ever more barriers between people who have more in common than it might at first appear.



This powerful new musical and dance production will offer new perspectives on the forces driving both individual and mass migration, as well as telling the story of families directly affected.



Thrillingly told with the urgency of youthful voices, this promises to be an unforgettable piece, very much in the style of What's On Stage 2019 Offie award-winning Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.

Venue: Chickenshed Chase Side, Southgate, London N14 4PE

Dates: Thursday 12 March - Saturday 28 March

Times: 7.00pm

Saturday matinees at 3pm

Prices: £5 - £20

FiverLive ages 13-25 all tickets £5 (subject to availability)

For ages: 12+

To book: Box Office 020 8292 9222, email: bookings@chickenshed.org.ukor book online at www.chickenshed.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You