Advertisement

Chickenshed Announces Spring Show WAITING FOR THE SHIP TO SAIL

Article Pixel Feb. 13, 2020  

Audiences have been dazzled and moved by Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow and 100% Chance of Rain, the shows that have been presented in Chickenshed's regular spring slot over the last two years.



For spring 2020, Chickenshed presents an artistic response to the urgent and pressing questions of global migration, and investigates the concepts of national and personal identity.


We find ourselves in a world where the building of walls - both in reality and figuratively - places ever more barriers between people who have more in common than it might at first appear.

This powerful new musical and dance production will offer new perspectives on the forces driving both individual and mass migration, as well as telling the story of families directly affected.

Thrillingly told with the urgency of youthful voices, this promises to be an unforgettable piece, very much in the style of What's On Stage 2019 Offie award-winning Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.

Venue: Chickenshed Chase Side, Southgate, London N14 4PE
Dates: Thursday 12 March - Saturday 28 March
Times: 7.00pm
Saturday matinees at 3pm
Prices: £5 - £20
FiverLive ages 13-25 all tickets £5 (subject to availability)
For ages: 12+
To book: Box Office 020 8292 9222, email: bookings@chickenshed.org.ukor book online at www.chickenshed.org.uk




Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Royal Academy of Music in London to Host Inaugural International Musical Director Symposium
  • Jermyn Street Theatre Will Present Alan Ayckbourn's RELATIVELY SPEAKING
  • TWO SUPER SUPER HOT MEN to be Presented at VAULT Festival and Brighton Fringe
  • Caroline Nin Will Present SONGS AND STORIES OF THE PARIS LIDO As Part of Live At Zedel's French Fest 2020
  • Ade Adepitan MBE and Vince Hilaire to be Made Patrons of Blue Sky Actors
  • National Youth Theatre Holds 'Baroque 'n' Roll' Fundraising Gala Dinner At Spencer House
    • Advertisement