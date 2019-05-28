Cheshire Fest To Entertain This Weekend With Its Biggest Ever Programme

The weather is getting warmer and excitement is heating up with Cheshire Fest 2019 returning to kick-start summer this weekend.

The final countdown is on until the family fun festival takes place in the heart of the Cheshire countryside on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June.

The 2019 event promised to be the biggest and best Cheshire Fest yet, with a festival ground twice the size of last year, a larger Main Stage, and not forgetting a packed programme of family fun, entertainment, live music, food and drink.

Cheshire Fest 2019 take place at Manchester Rugby Club in Cheadle Hulme on Saturday 1 June and Sunday 2 June. Day tickets and weekend passes are on sale now, and VIP packages are also available.

Featuring incredible live acts on the Cheshire Fest Main Stage, a brand new Acoustic Stage, fun-filled Kids Stage and Play Park, and the best food and drink from Cheshire and beyond to keep festivalgoers fed and watered all weekend.

The Cheshire Fest Main Stage will feature a fantastic line-up of the UK's best tribute acts across both days.

The Fillers (The Killers) and Kazabian (Kasabian) will play on Saturday 1 June when the Big Hitters theme promises rock 'n' roll, indie pop and festival favourite inspired artists. They'll be joined by headliners Kings Ov Leon (Kings Of Leon), along with The Phonics (Stereophonics) and Totally Tina (Tina Turner).

Meanwhile The Stones (The Rolling Stones) and Vicky Jackson as Pink take to the Cheshire Fest Main Stage on Sunday 2 June for the Family Favourites line-up, featuring a whole host of all-time music greats for all ages. Get ready to dance as Bruno - A Tribute To Bruno Mars and Little Fix (Little Mix). Critically acclaimed Queen tribute Flash close the weekend programme and will rock the festival ground to a memorable end.

The all-new Acoustic Stage will complement the Cheshire Fest Main Stage programme. The new stage zone will be set amongst deckchair seating, hay bales and bunting, offering festivalgoers the chance to chill-out in a relaxing family friendly environment.

Saturday's Acoustic Stage line-up includes Mancunian indie folk artist David Gorman; rising star Jess Kemp, whose music has been featured on BBC Introducing and Radio 2; the vintage sound of Chris Tavener; guitarist and songwriter Joel Gardner; irresistible indie, soul and funk from The Bright Black; indie singer songwriter Drew Selby; singer songwriter Lyza; uplifting indie band The Rosellas; the pulsating party sounds of Caroline Francess & The Lights; and the deeply personal music of singer songwriter Barratt; along with singer songwriter Jack Woodward, who released his second EP Higher to acclaim in 2018.

Jack Woodward returns to entertain The Acoustic Stage audience also on Sunday. He will be joined by acoustic singer Sam Lyon; John Dhali with his indie soul sounds; acoustic singer songwriter Jordan Philips; folk rock duo Waiting 4 Bob; Kieran Dobson & The State, inspired by Talking Heads, Nick Cave, and The Smiths; singer songwriter Charlie Airey; the heart-felt music of Manchester-born Paul Smith; the talented storytelling songs of Sion Jones; and energetic acoustic trio Girls Bike complete the talented acoustic programme.

The event will be packed with fun for young festivalgoers as they sing, dance, and play all weekend at The Kids Stage and Play Park.

Little ones will want to come dressed as their favourite characters as their heroes come to life. Disney legends Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Mary Poppins will perform classic songs and meet their young fans. And for kids that prefer capes and comic books, a cast of Superheroes including the amazing Iron Man, massive green Hulk, the caped crusader himself Batman will definitely attract the crowds. Plenty of selfie opportunities guaranteed!

This year's Kids Stage boasts four incredibly talented young singers from the The Voice Kids, witness the stars of tomorrow perform live in Cheshire over both days. The youngest jazz and blues artist in the UK, Astrid will perform, as well as Warrington-based Jennifer King. The Voice Kids' semi-finalist Mandy Scarlett and multi-talented Lola from Team Danny will also wow the crowds.

Street dancer Junior Frood is the UK Frestyle Champion, catch him on Saturday. Future stars Isaac Lancel Watkinson and Girl Talk perform on Sunday. Super talented Isaac plays a mean guitar and a fantastic voice. Girl Talk are back by popular demand after their fab performance of 2017 - four bubbly, energetic girls who can sing, rap, and dance.

More local talent comes from Aimz Bolly Dance with their incredible Bollywood dance performances and The 5 Star Unique Talent Theatre School both on Saturday; followed by the YSBD Theatre School on Sunday.

Endless fun activities and attractions will keep young festivalgoers busy throughout the weekend as they find themselves face-to-face with a Giant T-Rex; go hi-tech and walk in the boots of a Wild West sheriff or become a famous rock star thanks to VRyourself; or craft sand art and slime in the Craft Tent.

The Play Park is the perfect place to burn off that Summer excitement with inflatables from Bonkers World. The silent disco is also back by popular demand, with Shush having everyone dancing to music as they listen on wireless headphones. Bring the Fire Project will close the Kids Stage programme, treating audiences to a fantastic fire dancing finale.

All this entertainment and family fun will see festivalgoers work up an appetite. They won't go hungry or thirsty at Cheshire Fest who have brought together the finest selection of local independents and quality festival traders. Street food from around the world will be complemented by real ales, craft beers, ciders, as well as a gin garden and cocktail bar.

The Street Food Village will offer international cuisines, vegan and vegetarian options - with something for suit everyone's tastes.

Local favourites Chilli Banana, which has bases in Bramhall Village and Alderley Edge, is one of the region's most highly regarded vendors of Thai and South East Asian food. While the infamous Porky Pig menu will be familiar with regulars to Old Trafford football ground and the Manchester food markets.

Flavors of Africa will offer rich and nutritious dishes; Cantonese and Szechuan Chinese dishes with a kick come from Panda Catering; traditional steak burgers and fish and chips from Oh So British; melt in the mouth snacks from Hoggie Hog Roast; choose your toppings from Wildfire Pizza; homemade delights and delicacies from the Eastern Mediterranean from Levant Street Food; while Turks Wraps offer charcoal-grilled chicken, halloumi wraps and kebab with sauces from around The Med.

A visit to Mashed Tea Tent will cleanse the palette so visitors can move on to sample sweet treats. Los Churros Amigos will fill the air with the sweet scents of its 100% vegan star-shaped Churros; Hanky Panky Pancakes is tempting with a feast of toppings and sweet sauces; Cheshire Bake House will offer more traditional desserts; with delicious smoothies from Straw & Spoon.

Where there's fabulous food, a diverse drinks selection follows. Cheshire Fest will host more than 100 real ales, craft beers and ciders produced by the best independent breweries across the UK and Europe. Hosted by Funky Brands, the extensive range will delight any beer connoisseur.

On the Saturday the spotlight will be on award-winning Tiny Rebel brewery from Newport, South Wales. Festivalgoers can meet the team behind Tiny Rebel at a special 'meet the brewer' event at Cheshire Fest on Saturday 1 June, where they will be showcasing 10 beers.

The Funky Brands real ale, craft beer and cider tents will also feature Kelham Island Brewery, Dark Star Brewing Co, Anarchy Brew Co, Cross Bay Brewery, Thornbridge Brewery, SeaCider, Ilkley Brewery, Oakham Ales, Fynne Ales, Lilley's Cider Barn, and Saltaire Brewery.

Festivalgoers looking for a lighter choice of beverage may be tempted by the Champagne and Prosecco Bar. Or if you're partial to a cocktail then you'll be well catered for. Renowned for its Spinningfields venue, The Alchemist will be on-hand with their pop-up cocktail unit The Alchemistress, offering some of its finest and quirky creations.

Relax in the oasis of The Gin Garden. Sponsored by Fever-Tree, there will be more than 20 gins available from the best distilleries. Enjoy a chilled gin and tonic near the Acoustic Stage.

Cheshire Fest 2019 promises to be the event to kick-start Summer, bring your entire family and join your neighbours for an unforgettable weekend.





