Chatback Theatre's IF THIS IS NORMAL To Be Published By Methuen As Liverpool Date Added To The UK Tour

Chatback Theatre's coming-of-age hit If This is Normal, will be published by Methuen next month and will be available at all venues during their UK tour this April. The news comes the team announce an exciting new stop at Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre. Critically acclaimed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and VAULT Festival in 2020, the show follows a trio of teenagers navigating the no-man's land between childhood and adulthood, complicated by unfiltered access to technology and pop-feminism.

The full cast returns from the previous Edinburgh Fringe Festival and VAULT festival runs with Aoife Smyth as Alex (On Railton Road, Brixton Base; If I Can Get This Part Right At Least, Nottingham Playhouse), Isambard Rawbone as Madani (Midnight Hustle, Rogue Productions/ VAULT Festival, Hamlet and Sense and Sensibility, Aquila Theatre/ US Tour) and Zarima McDermott as Maryam (Beast on the Moon, Finborough Theatre, which earned her a "Best Lead Female Performance" nomination at the Off West End Awards 2019; It's a London Life for Me, Greenwich Theatre; The Seagull, National Theatre, Dublin).

In If This Is Normal the characters make the transition from the relative ease of childhood to the complications of adulthood, their personalities and desires no longer quite as aligned over the course of a ten-year friendship. Written by Lucy Danser (Lost in Thought, Edinburgh Fringe Festival /Theatre503 and Rachael's Café, UK Tour) and directed by Helena Jackson (Resident Director of the repertory company Theater KR/MG and Offie-finalist La Traviata, King's Head Theatre) the tour will visit The Wardrobe Theatre, Old Fire Station, Mill Studio, 53Two and Liverpool Royal Court.

Growing up in Kilburn, siblings Madani and Maryam plus schoolmate Alex hit it off from the moment they meet. 10 years later, playful chats about ninja turtles and bobble pens have been kicked out by teen opinions powered by podcasts, porn and politics. Still, best friends can talk about anything. So why are there suddenly so many unspoken thoughts between the three?

Writer Lucy Danser comments, After the pandemic forced us to stop the show more than two years ago it's wonderful to be able to return with If This is Normal. It's this type of small-scale, fringe theatre that I really missed. The opportunity to have an entertaining, moving and intimate experience with a group of strangers, live and in person! It is however somewhat sad that the themes in the play are even more relevant two years on. I'm excited to share the play and start some important conversations.

Director Helena Jackson comments, I´m thrilled to have the time and space to be able to further develop If This Is Normal creatively, and especially excited to share Maryam, Alex and Madani with audiences all around England. Directing Lucy´s writing has always been a complete and utter joy!

Chatback Theatre is committed to delivering accessible performances for audiences. At 53Two as part of the venue's outreach programme, there will be a BSL signed performance and a post-show Q&A/workshop.