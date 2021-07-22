Casting Announced For the UK Tour of FOOTLOOSE

Following two critically acclaimed tours and huge popular demand, Footloose The Musical is back and better than ever! The musical which was postponed in 2020 is set to burst back onto stage in 2022 opening in the UK at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on 14 Feb following 3 weeks in Zurich before an extensive UK tour.

Selladoor Productions confirms today that the previously announced Darren Day will remain in the role of Reverend Moore and will be joined on stage by newly cast Dancing on Ice Winner and Theatre star Jake Quickenden.

Jake first hit our screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV's Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brothers Bit On The Side and as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Following his win of the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in hit TV show Hollyoaks. Jake is no stranger to the stage having performed in the title role of Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House; also touring with the Dreamboys and appearing in Pantomime. He most recently starred in the acclaimed 50th anniversary production of Hair the Musical.

Jake says;

"I can't wait to get out on Tour with Footloose, after such a strange and difficult time we will finally be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feel -good night out. This show is packed full of amazing 80's hits I can't think of a better tonic for 2022"

Jake will join Musical Theatre favourite Darren Day in the production. Following his first starring theatre role in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Darren has enjoyed an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease. Tours include Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more - most recently Mame, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Rita Sue and Bob Too and new musical Bumblescratch at the Adelphi Theatre, Darren can be seen later this year in the role of Billy Flynn in smash-hit musical Chicago. His TV career has included roles in Sky's Stella, Hollyoaks and Holby City, as well as many presenting appearances. Darren was a finalist in the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother. Recent feature films include White Island, Name of the Game, Rudy and Demon Eye as well as The Krays - Dead Man Walking. Darren is also an established recording artist and has made guest appearances as a singer on a wide range of television shows.

Having been previously cast in the 2020 tour which was postponed due to Covid 19 Darren tells us;

"I am so delighted to be able to stay with the tour of Footloose for the 2022 tour. I was a teenager in the 80's, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music. This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking... what a tune! I'm really looking forward to seeing you there"

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent. With cutting edge modern choreography, you'll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainment with casting by Debbie O'Brien, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow. Further casting will be announced soon.

Everybody cut loose for a night of dazzling excitement music and dancing! Tickets are on sale now - for full listings visit www.footloose-musical.com follow on social media @FootlooseTour #EverybodyCutLoose.

Tour Dates:

14- 19 FEB - Plymouth Theatre Royal - www.theatreroyal.com 01752 267222

21- 26 FEB - Brighton Theatre Royal - www.atgtickets.com/brighton 0333 009 6690

28 FEB - 05 MAR - Manchester Opera House - www.atgtickets.com/manchester 0333 009 6690

14- 19 MAR - Peterborough New Theatre - www.newtheatre-peterborough.com 01733 852992

21 - 26 MAR - Stoke Regent Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/stoke 0333 009 6690

28 MAR - 02 APR - York Theatre Royal - www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk 01904 623568 - ON SALE SOON

04 - 09 APR - Cheltenham Everyman Theatre - www.everymantheatre.org.uk 01242 572573

11 - 16 APR - Blackpool Opera House - www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk 0844 856 1111

18 - 23 APR - Birmingham Alexandra - www.atgtickets.com/birmingham - 0333 009 6690

25 - 30 APR - Doncaster Cast - www.castindoncaster.com 01302 303959

02 - 07 MAY - Southampton Mayflower - www.mayflower.org.uk 02380 711811

09 - 14 MAY - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury 0333 009 6690

16 - 21 MAY - Malvern Festival Theatre - www.malvern-theatres.co.uk 01684 892277

23 - 28 MAY - Llandudno Venue Cymru - www.venuecmryu.co.uk 01492 872000

30 MAY - 04 JUN - Cardiff New Theatre - www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk - 07925 659065

06 - 11 JUN - Sunderland Empire - www.atgtickets.com/sunderland - 0333 009 6690

13 - 18 JUN - Woking New Victoria - www.atgtickets.com/woking - 0333 009 6690

20 - 25 JUN Bradford Alhambra - www.bradford-theatres.co.uk 01274 432000

28 JUN - 02 JUL - Oxford New Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/woking 0333 009 6690

04 - 09 JUL - Wolverhampton Grand - www.grandtheatre.co.uk 01902 429212

11 - 16 JUL - Queen's Theatre Barnstaple - www.queenstheratre-barnstaple.com 01271 316523

18 - 23 JUL - Edinburgh Playhouse - www.atgtickets/edinburgh 0333 009 6690

25 - 30 JUL - His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen - www.aberdeenperformingarts.com *

01 - 06 AUG - Glasgow Kings www.atgtickets.com/glasgow 0333 009 6690 *

15 - 20 AUG - Wimbledon New Theatre - www.atgtickets/wimbledon 0333 009 6690 *