Casting Announced For World Premiere Of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical

The actors who will be playing the five Osmond brothers in the world premiere of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical are Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond. The UK & Ireland Tour begin at Leicester's Curve on 3 February 2022 and will run through to 3 December 2022.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and 'Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

Ryan Anderson (Merrill Osmond) most recently starred in the title role in Stephen Schwartz's Pippin at Charing Cross Theatre. Other theatre credits include A-Rab in West Side Story (Curve Theatre), Roger in Grease (Curve Theatre, UK Tour), Blake in Bat Out Of Hell (Dominon Theatre) and Sasha in Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Jamie Chatterton (Alan Osmond) will be making his professional debut in The Osmonds: A New Musical, having graduated from Arts Ed this year.

Alex Lodge (Jay Osmond) played the role of Jay Osmond throughout the development workshops for the musical. Recent credits include Young Marley in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Ledoux in Bat Out of Hell (International Tour) and Alternate Elder Price in The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales).

Danny Nattrass (Wayne Osmond) most recently appeared in Laurence Connor's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, where he also was understudy Joseph, and previously appeared as Pepper in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre) and as Wilfred in Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies.

Joseph Peacock (Donny Osmond) has played Young Gideon in Sting's The Last Ship (US Tour), Rick in Scarborough (BBC), appeared in Bat Out of Hell (Dominion) and played the lead role of Pete in Burnt Park Boys (Park Theatre).

Jay Osmond said, "I am thrilled that we have found such dynamic and talented performers to play my brothers and me. We saw some brilliant actors in the auditions and I was so impressed at the work people put in throughout the process. When these five guys walked in, they lit up the room with their smiles and raised the roof with their voices; I knew we'd found our boy band. It is an honour to welcome Ryan Anderson, Jamie Chatterton, Alex Lodge, Jamie Nattrass and Joseph Peacock to the family and I can't wait for audiences to see what they can do. Their style, charm and talent will bring our music and story to a whole new generation and you will 'love them (for a reason)' as much as we do."

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold & Platinum awards, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all these hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical has a story By Jay Osmond and book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, and will be directed by Shaun Kerrison, with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set & costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson.

Further casting is to be announced.

The World Premiere of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical is produced by ROYO in partnership with Twins Entertainment, with Vicky Nojesproduktion, Krall Entertainment, Aria Entertainment and Guy James Theatrical.

Thurs 3 - Sun 6 February LEICESTER Curve 0116 242 3595

curveonline.co.uk

Tue 8 - Sat 12 February IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 February GLASGOW King's Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow*

Tue 22 - Sat 26 February OXFORD New Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford *

Tue 1 - Sat 5 March WOKING New Victoria Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre*

Tue 8 - Sat 12 March CHELTENHAM Everyman 01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 March WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre 01902 42 92 12

grandtheatre.co.uk

Tue 22 - Sat 26 March DUBLIN Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tue 29 March - Sat 2 April BLACKPOOL Opera House 0844 856 1111

Wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Tue 5 - Sat 9 April 22 STOKE-ON-TRENT Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre*

Tue 12 - Sat 16 April BELFAST Grand Opera house 028 9024 1919

goh.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 23 April PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tue 26 - Sat 30 April BROMLEY Churchill Theatre 020 3285 6000

churchilltheatre.co.uk

Tue 3 - Sat 7 May NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 26 - Sat 30 Jul SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 2 - Sat 6 August YORK Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york*

Tue 9 - Sat 13 August MANCHESTER Palace Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/manchesterr*

Tue 23 - Sat 27 August LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre*

Tue 30 Aug - Sat 3 Sept TORQUAY Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay*

Tue 6 - Sat 10 September LIVERPOOL Empire 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire*

Tue 13 - Sat 17 September SUNDERLAND Empire 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire*

Tue 20 - Sat 24 September EDINBURGH Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

capitaltheatres.com

Tue 27 Sept - 1 Oct BRIGHTON Theatre Royal Brighton 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton*

Tue 4 - Sat 8 October CARDIFF New Theatre 0343 310 0041

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tue 11 - Sat 15 October HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre

wycombeswan.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sat 22 October HULL New Theatre 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 25 - Sat 29 October BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra 0844 871 7615

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham*

Tue 1 - Sat 5 November ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 8 - Sat 12 November SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

mayflower.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 November DARTFORD The Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk

Tue 22 - Sat 26 November BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 29 Nov - Sat 3 Dec LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru 01492 872000

venuecymru.co.uk