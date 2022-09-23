Casting Announced For Wiltshire Creative's Pantomime CINDERELLA

Wiltshire Creative has announced the cast for their pantomime, Cinderella - Wiltshire Creative's Artistic Director Gareth Machin directs Lucy Aiston, (Hastag), Samuel Ashall (Swing), Alex Crandon (Deldini), Fergie Fraser (Viral), Daniel Goode (Lady Stella Hardup), Dani Hardy (Swing), Jade Johnson (Fairy Showbiz), George Olney (Prince), and Jasmine Triadi (Cinderella), in a wonderful retelling of this classic tale.

Following the success of their previous award-winning pantos, this brilliant adaptation of Cinderella written by Plested, Brown and Wilsher will kickstart Salisbury's Christmas festivities. With James Button returning for another year of imaginative stage design. The production opens on 30 November with previews from 26 November and runs until 8 January 2023.

Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative said today: "I am delighted to be directing Cinderella this year with such a brilliantly talented cast and creative team. Salisbury Playhouse will be full of laughter and festive fun. Adam Brown, Clare Plested and Amanda Wilsher have written a wonderful and hilarious adaptation of a much-loved family classic. Combing the classic tale with contemporary flare, I know it will keep audiences young and old equally enthralled!"