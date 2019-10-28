Casting Announced For TREASURE ISLAND At The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A cast of five will bring a brand new adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas.

Rehearsals starts next week for the show, which has been adapted by Nick Lane from the original book and promises songs, swords, talking vegetables, and a giant mechanical crab... called Susan.

The cast - Alice Blundell, Niall Ransome, Ben Tolley, Marcquelle Ward and Scarlet Wilderink - will be directed by Erin Carter, who says: "Anyone who's seen one of

Nick's brilliantly bonkers Christmas shows at the SJT - Pinocchio, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol or Alice in Wonderland - will know that he knows how reinvent a classic for Christmas, and this year will be no different!"

Treasure Island will also feature original music and songs from Olivier Award-winning composer Simon Slater.

Treasure Island is proudly sponsored by Boyes.

Treasure Island can be seen in the Round at the SJT on various dates from Thursday 5 to Saturday 29 December. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.





