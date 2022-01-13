Casting Announced For PRIVATE PEACEFUL at Nottingham Playhouse and UK Tour

Today Nottingham Playhouse announces the full cast of Simon Reade's adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's award winning First World War novel Private Peaceful.

The production, which runs from 12 to 26 February before embarking on a national tour, will feature Daniel Boyd (Great Expectations - West Yorkshire Playhouse, Oppenheimer - Royal Shakespeare Company) as Charlie, John Dougall (The Girl on The Train - national tour, Imperium Parts 1 and 2 - RSC) as Father, Colonel and Chaplain, Robert Ewens (Of Mice And Men - Mind The Gap, Mothership - Birmingham Rep) as Big Joe, Tom Kanji (Home I'm Darling - Stephen Joseph Theatre, Shoe Lady - Royal Court) as Munnings, Doctor and Grandma Wolf, Emma Manton (As You Like It - Watermill Theatre, The Wind In The Willows - New Vic Theatre) as Miss McAllister, Daniel Rainford (Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia - Almeida Theatre, Horse Shoes for Hand Grenades - East Riding Theatre) as Thomas "Tommo" Peaceful, and Liyah Summers (Henry VI Part 1 -RSC, Our Lady of Kibeho - Theatre Royal Stratford East) as Molly. Other parts are played by members of the cast, and Abigail Hood (Beneath The Blue Rinse / The Answer - Park Theatre, Playmaker Oxford Playhouse) is understudy.

Set in rural Devon and the battlefields of Northern France Private Peaceful tells the story of the Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, whose tough rural childhood, framed by the loss of their father, forges an irrevocable sibling loyalty. Until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes. Here we join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he takes us on a journey through his most cherished memories and tells his story of courage, devotion, family and friendship on what may be his last night on earth.

Private Peaceful was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, won the Red House Children's Book Award and won the Blue Peter Book Award. Acknowledged by Michael Morpurgo (War Horse, The Butterfly Lion) as his favourite work, this professional premiere is a new ensemble-version by Simon Reade. It tells the story of a country lad fighting a war he doesn't understand for people he cannot respect.

Private Peaceful is a Nottingham Playhouse production. It is directed by Elle While, with Design by Lucy Sierra, Lighting Design by Matt Haskins, Sound Design by Dan Balfour, Movement Direction by Neil Bettles, Composer Frank Moon, Fight Direction by Jonathan Holby, Voice and Dialect Coach Marianne Samuels and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

The UK Tour is produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and supported by Arts Council England through a National Lottery Project Grant award.

This adaptation is suitable for ages 9+.