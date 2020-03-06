Casting Announced For For TWO PALESTINIANS GO DOGGING

Sofia Asir, Amir El-Masry, Joe Haddad, Philipp Mogilnitskiy, Sirine Saba, Avigail Tlalim and Miltos Yerolemou have been cast in the world premiere of two Palestinians go dogging written by Sami Ibrahim and directed by Omar Elerian. It is a co-production with Theatre Uncut. With set design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Elena Peña, video design by Ash J Woodward and assistant direction from Philip Morris.

two Palestinians go dogging by Sami Ibrahim will run at the Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 April 2020 - Saturday 9 May 2020 with press night on Wednesday 15 April 2020, 7pm.

"Your hobbies are limited to Arab Idol and cooking lentils and having sex in fields late at night."

The year is 2043, and Reem and her husband Sayeed are here to share a 'Serious Play about Palestine'.

Things are tense. People are on the edge. The Fifth Intifada is right around the corner.

But on a contested piece of land near their village of Beit al-Qadir, this couple is about to go dogging.

Don't worry, you're allowed to laugh.

"If a story about Palestine doesn't feature a tormented examination of the Arab-Israeli conflict, is it even a story about Palestine?"

two Palestinians go dogging won the Theatre Uncut Political Playwriting Award 2019 and uses the lens of humour to explore how the everyday becomes political and the political becomes everyday in a conflict zone.

two Palestinians go dogging is a co-production with Theatre Uncut.





