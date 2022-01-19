Casting Announced For Actors Touring Company's RICE

Angela Yeoh and Anya Jaya-Murphy have been cast in the premiere of the UK Tour of Rice presented by ACTORS TOURING COMPANY (ATC) and directed by Artistic Director, Matthew Xia. The duo will be starring in the lead roles of Yvette, an older Chinese migrant cleaner and Nisha, a young hotshot Indian executive respectively, and will also be playing a multitude of characters in a brand new touring version of this powerful, multi-rolling and fast-paced drama.

Brimming with wickedly humorous observations on gender, globalisation, family and friendship, Michele Lee's hit drama, has won numerous awards including the Australian Writers' Guild Award for Best Original Stage Play and will be staged in 9 venues across the UK.

The play focuses on Nisha, a young hotshot executive working for Golden Fields, Australia's largest producer of rice. Ambitious and headstrong, she's determined to become the first female Indian CEO in Australia. She's close to sealing a contract with the Indian government, which would see her company take over India's national rice distribution system.

A secret deal worth billions.

Working late nights in the office she encounters Yvette, an older Chinese migrant, who cleans up her mess. Yvette has her own entrepreneurial ambitions, but her daughter faces court after participating in a protest against the unethical practices of a national supermarket chain.

The two form a powerful - if unlikely - bond as they navigate the complexities of their lives and the world at large.

Playwright Michele Lee says: "I've always wanted to centre a story around two strong female actors of colour and that was my starting point. In this play their characters traverse a range of identities and jump between and transform across many different roles. I feel exhilarated that this drama is being staged on opposite sides of the world and hope It's universal themes around gender, ambition and friendship will resonate with audiences in the UK."

Matthew Xia, ATC's Artistic Director adds: "It feels fantastic after this pandemic-enforced hiatus to finally be back touring shows again. I'm looking forward to introducing this dynamic and expansive drama, which stays true to ATC's mission in bringing fresh dialogue and perspectives from different cultures and intersections to audiences up and down the country."

Michele Lee is a Hmong-Australian writer who tells stories across forms working in theatre, live art, audio and screen. Her work explores otherness, Asian identity and found families, usually through contemporary narratives that privilege the experiences of women and people of colour.

Tour Dates

Feb 5 - 12 Theatre Royal Plymouth

Feb 18-19 North Wall Oxford

March 4 - 5 Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

March 7-9 Crucible Theatre Sheffield

March 17-19 Unity Theatre Liverpool

March 24 - 26 Ustinov Studio Theatre Royal Bath

March 29-30 HOME Manchester

April 1 - 2 Northern Stage Newcastle

April 13 - 14 York Theatre Royal