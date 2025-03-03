Cast and Creative Team Set For World Premiere of SHANGHAI DOLLS at Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kiln Theatre in association with Paines Plough has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Shanghai Dolls by Amy Ng, directed by Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough Katie Posner, playing from 3 April – 10 May.

Posner directs Gabby Wong (1899 and KAOS, Netflix) in the role of Lan Ping/Jiang Qing and Millicent Wong (The Crucible, Sheffield Crucible) as Li Lin/Sun Weishi in Amy Ng's new play telling the untold story of two of the most influential women in Chinese history during the Cultural Revolution.



The creative team includes Jean Chan (Designer), Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer), Nicola T Chang (Composer & Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer) and Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director), Holly Ellis (Associate Lighting Designer), and Imy Wyatt Corner (Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director).

When two penniless actresses meet in Shanghai at auditions for Ibsen's A Doll's House, they quickly become inseparable. But as political upheaval rips through China, their tumultuous friendship will alter not only the course of their lives, but the course of history. One will become China's first female director. The other, the architect of the Cultural Revolution.

Amy Ng's newest play looks at the untold story of two of the most influential women in Chinese history – Madame Mao and Sun Weishi – and how the personal truly is political.

