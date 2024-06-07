Cast Set For the State Ballet of Georgia's Visit to London With SWAN LAKE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The State Ballet of Georgia has announced casting for its first visit to London, including leading talent and rising stars from Georgia alongside international guest soloists.

Odette/Odille will be performed by Nino Samadashvili, a leading Georgian soloist and Principal Dancer at the State Ballet of Georgia; Laura Fernandez, who is half-Ukrainian and half-Spanish, and fled Moscow and her position as first soloist with the Stanislavsky Theatre in 2022 as Russia invaded Ukraine; Chloe Misseldine, who joins the State Ballet of Georgia as a Guest from American Ballet Theater; and Ukrainian soloist Anastasia Matvienko, who was previously star at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and is now a principal at the Slovenian National Ballet.

​

Prince Siegfried will be performed by leading Georgian soloist Daler Zaparov, who has previously danced with Universal Ballet Company, Seoul and Astana Opera; Oleg Legai, a former soloist with the Czech National Ballet; and Michal Krcmar, former star dancer of Finnish National Ballet.

​

Laura Fernandez is a Leading Soloist with the State Ballet of Georgia, previously a First Soloist at the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Theatre and a company dancer with Mariinsky Theatre.

​

Michal Krcmar is a Lead Principal Dancer with the Finnish National Ballet, and is a frequent guest principal dancer in Estonian National Ballet and Czech National Ballet.

​

Oleg Legai is a corps de ballet member of the Czech National Ballet.

​

Anastasia Matvienko is a Ukrainian soloist, formerly Prima Ballerina of the Mikhailovksy Theatre and First Soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre. In 2022 she co-created Ballet Stage, a network of global industry contacts across theatres, schools, brands and artists to offer support to Ukrainian ballet artists and students affected by shocking events taking place in Ukraine.

​

Chloe Misseldine was named a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne in 2018, and joined American Ballet Theatre Studio Company. She joined the corps de ballet in 2021 and was promoted to Soloist in 2022. She joins the State Ballet of Georgia as a Guest for Swan Lake in London.

​

Nino Samadashvili joined the State Ballet of Georgia as a Ballet Artist in 2011. She was promoted to Soloist in 2014 and to Leading Soloist in 2016.

​

Daler Zaparov is a Leading Soloist with the State Ballet of Georgia, and has previously performed with the Astana Opera, Universal Ballet Company in Seoul, and the Leonid Jacobson Ballet Theatre in St Petersburg.

​

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company of “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) has soared under the bold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Ananiashvili, considered one of the all-time greats, returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company. The State Ballet of Georgia’s last visit to the UK was in 2008 when they performed at the Edinburgh International Festival. Having performed on the London Coliseum stage in 1999 (as Kitri in Don Quixote with the Bolshoi), Ananiashvili now brings her company to London for the first time.

​

Considered among the world’s 10 best classical companies, with a tradition of 175 years, experience the sleek grace and physicality of classical ballet at its best with The State Ballet of Georgia. Swan Lake’s enthralling story, timeless score, and unforgettable choreography have made it the most in-demand ballet in the world. This breathtakingly beautiful production with gorgeous white tutus and sumptuous lakeside and ballroom settings will undoubtedly draw audiences into the fantasy of the world’s most loved ballet.

​

Director of The State Ballet of Georgia, Nina Ananiashvili said of the production: ‘Swan Lake is one of our best repertoires. It combines elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, exquisite ornaments and the young generation of dancers with Georgian characteristics. Swan Lake has always had an important place in my career. It was the first ballet that I performed in the Bolshoi Theatre and was my first and final significant performance at American Ballet Theater. I can’t wait to share it with audiences in London for the first time.’

​

With a company of 65, and accompanied by the award-winning English National Opera Orchestra, this lavish production opens on 28 August and runs until 8 September.

​

The State Ballet of Georgia later travels to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre to perform Swan Lake from 20-24 November with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Casting for the Dublin season will be announced at a later date.

Comments