Cast Set For THE LAST STAND OF MARY WHITEHOUSE at Nottingham Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Tony and Olivier-nominated Samuel Barnett completes the casting for the world premiere of Caroline Bird's The Last Stand of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse, alongside the previously announced Maxine Peake.

Samuel Barnett (Ben & Imo, Orange Tree Theatre and RSC; The History Boys, National Theatre) will take on over 15 diverse roles in this exciting new two-hander directed by Sarah Frankcom, including Mary's husband, her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus.

Samuel won the first ever Edinburgh Award from The Stage and the Scotsman Fringe Award for his role in the hit one-man show Feeling Afraid as if Something Terrible is Going to Happen in 2022. The critically acclaimed play, directed by Matthew Xia, transferred to London's Bush Theatre in 2023 and recently completed a successful run at Sydney Opera House, Australia. He was previously nominated for a prestigious Tony Award in Alan Bennett's The History Boys on Broadway, a role he originated at The National Theatre and played in the film. His second Tony nomination came from playing opposite Mark Rylance in the all-male Twelfth Night.

Well known for a variety of roles both on and off-stage, including the titular Dirk Gently, in the Netflix series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Samuel will be challenged with multiple role playing and speedy changes of character.

Sarah Frankcom, Director, commented:

“I'm thrilled that Sam is joining us on the journey of bringing Caroline Bird's wonderful play to life. I can't wait to see him get under the skin of its huge panoply of real and imagined characters including vicars, activists, barristers, chat show hosts, the odd prime minister and Kenny Everett - that all help tell the story of Mary Whitehouse, once dubbed the most dangerous woman in Britain.”

Stephanie Sirr MBE, Chief Executive at Nottingham Playhouse, said, “It's really exciting to have this incredible combination of talents working on a new Nottingham Playhouse commission. Caroline Bird's wickedly comedic script, delivered by the incredible talents of Maxine and Sam, with Sarah Frankcom's inspiring direction – it's a powerhouse team and a fascinating story about one of the most divisive figures in recent history.”

The creative team includes Designer, Peter Butler; Lighting Designer, Malcolm Rippeth; Sound Designer, Annie May Fletcher; and Voice & Dialect Coach, Liz Flint.

Written by Caroline Bird, (Red Ellen, Nottingham Playhouse), this wickedly funny new play explores the enigma of Mary Whitehouse: pearl-clutching prude or ‘the most dangerous woman in Britain'?

Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse's most explosive battle — her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the shocking power behind her sweet smile. The play challenges beliefs about freedom, censorship, and explores one woman's formidable resolve to push back the tide.

The Last Stand of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse is a work of fiction inspired by real events. Some characters and scenes have been imagined, or conflated from various sources including diaries, court records and interviews.

Comments