Cast Set For THE NUTCRACKER at Polka Theatre

The cast has been announced for The Nutcracker, a co-production between Polka Theatre and Olivier award-winners Little Bulb (Wolf Witch Giant Fairy), running in Polka's Main Theatre 16 November 2024 – 26 January 2025 with a press performance on Sunday 24 November 2.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

When squabbling siblings Clara and Fritz receive a mysterious Nutcracker toy from their flamboyant Aunty Drosselmeyer, Clara is certain that she doesn't want her accident-prone younger brother anywhere near it!

But with rumours of an evil many-headed Mouse King trying to ruin Christmas in their new family home, Clara might just need the help of Fritz to save the day.

The ensemble cast consists of: Lakeisha Lynch-Stevens (Beats and Elements' Romeo and Juliet, Polka Theatre), Caroline Partridge (Fantastic Mr Fox, Little Angel Theatre) and Shamira Turner (Wolf Witch Giant Fairy, Little Bulb), and Little Bulb Co-Artistic Directors Clare Beresford and Dominic Conway who are also co-musical directors for The Nutcracker.

With sound design by Sharon Tsang (Ķīn, UK and international tour), set and costume design by Sam Wilde (Boxville, UK Tour; A Christmas Carol, Polka Theatre), lighting design by Joshua Pharo (Jekyll & Hyde, National Theatre schools tour), and directed by Little Bulb's Co-Artistic Director, Alexander Scott (Orpheus, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy, Little Bulb) - this brand-new production inspired by the classic tale, is full of surprising rodent singalongs and features a sleigh-load of familiar festive bangers that'll have you dancing in your seat.

Alongside The Nutcracker, discover a world blanketed in wonder with Polka Theatre and Can't Sit Still's co-production of The Snowy Day, inspired by Ezra Jack Keats award-winning picture book. This highly visual dance production features original music and an enchanting, immersive in-the-round set, directed by Catherine Boot (Oh No, George!), and designed by Laura McEwen (Mog The Forgetful Cat, The Everywhere Bear, The Singing Mermaid). The Snowy Day runs in Polka's Adventure Theatre from Friday 6 December 2024 – Sunday 2 February 2024, with a press performance on Saturday 14 December at 2.45pm, with tickets on sale now.

Helen Matravers said, ‘I am over the moon to be working with two of the UK's leading theatre companies, Little Bulb and Can't Sit Still, on the most incredibly magical, inventive and joy-filled festive productions this year at Polka. The work that both companies have produced for young audiences over the past few years have set incredible standards for what children, families and schools can expect from a visit to the theatre.

The world of the Nutcracker is about to be (literally) unpacked by the devising genius of Little Bulb in a magical re-telling which takes audiences on a big adventure, complete with festive-pop-Tchaikovsky accompaniments. Sam Wilde's signature cardboard designs, which so many audiences have come to love, will bring this musical feast to life and transport imaginations so beautifully.

For the youngest of audiences, Can't Sit Still's movement-rich approach to adapting The Snowy Day will mesmerise and entertain, and provide the most wonderful first-theatre experience for so many children.”

Alongside the fabulous shows, Polka offer a variety of holiday workshops for all-ages, including Snowy Stories, where 0-4 year olds can go on a multisensory journey of discovery with snow, and a Snowflake Making Workshop where families with children 4+ years can create snowflake garlands in Polka's sensory studio. Workshops inspired by The Nutcracker include; Magical Toy Tales, where 5-8 year olds can create their own story using a toy from Polka's toy box, and Characters & Costumes Masterclass, where 8-12 year olds can work with one of Polka's directors to develop acting and characterisation skills and learn how a costume or a particular accessory helps an actor develop their role.

Helen continues, “Polka's reputation for curating exceptional holiday workshop experiences continues with some brilliant snowy moments for all ages to enjoy, and our café, shop and Playden are all going to be stocked full of wintry treats. You'd be hard pushed to find anywhere more cosy, festive or entertaining than Polka this year - we can't wait to throw the doors open and welcome you!'

