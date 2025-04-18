Cast Set For SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joseph Gardner Hodges will return to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this festive season to play the legendary Nurse Fanny in ‘Sleeping Beauty’, marking the theatre’s fifth anniversary pantomime.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last season’s record-breaking production of ‘Peter Pan’, with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Jack Hathaway, costume design by Paul Shriek, set design by Mark Walters, and sound design by Phil Wilson, produced by Gardner Hodges Entertainment.

Sleeping Beauty will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 10 December 2025 until Saturday 4 January 2026 with tickets on sale now from the online box office.

