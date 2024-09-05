Cast Set For New Japanese Drama TATTOOER at Charing Cross Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TATTOOER, written by Takuya Kaneshima, translated by Linda Hoaglund, inspired by the short story, Shisei, by Junichiro Tanizaki and directed by Hogara Kawai will get its UK premiere Monday 14 October to Saturday 26 October direct from a run in Tokyo, Japan.

Together with ONE SMALL STEP (running 27 September - 9 October), TATTOOER features in a season of new UK-Japan collaboration projects featuring up-and-coming Japanese writers and directors, produced by Umeda Arts Theater.

Inspired by a short story by Junichiro Tanizaki, the world-renowned Japanese literary figure, and Irezumi tattoos, which have attracted worldwide attention as a popular Japanese art-form through mediums such as anime and video games, this play aims to promote Japanese theatrical culture in the UK.

Seikichi is a young tattoo artist and former Ukiyo-e artist of high repute. His longtime wish is to “carve his soul into the skin of a beautiful woman” but he has been unable to find a willing partner. The story begins when Seikichi finally meets his ideal canvas…

An exciting feature of the production will see renowned Japanese Ink-Brush Painter Gaku Azuma painting a 'tattoo' on the actor's back during the interval at each show. A maverick art director who has produced numerous poster designs in Japan's stage industry, and an artist who adroitly controls his ink as if he were depicting the beauty of life in the universe with thin strands of thread. The French Doll, a painting he completed at the age of 17, is currently permanently housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Since 2015, he has moved his canvas onto the skin of women through body painting, and has created collaborative works with over 200 models.



Playwright Takuya Kaneshima said: “Tanizaki's story “Shisei” depicts a secretive, closed relationship between the tattooer and the tattooed. But there are fractures in this relationship, which connect unexpectedly with the outside world. In this play I wanted to explore the complexity and vulnerability of relationships glimpsed in Tanizaki's work.”

Director Hogara Kawai said: “Tattooing is the act of scarring the skin with a needle and filling it with colour. By filling scars with colour, they become art. What kind of picture would emerge if you could ink the “scars” you have acquired in your life? What would the art that resides in your body look like? In exploring this beautiful play, I am looking forward to finding out.”

Cast:

Leo Ashizawa

Leo is a Japan-born actor based in London. Film and TV includes: the Russo Brothers' series Citadel (Amazon Prime); Legendary's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (AppleTV+); Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix & BBC). Leo is a founding member of The Washing Machine, a UK based theatre and performance collective known for The Medea Hypothesis (Cockpit Theatre).

Aki Nakagawa

Recent theatre includes: My Neighbour Totoro (Royal Shakespeare Company); Lord Of The Flies (Leeds Playhouse); Garden Of Words (Park Theatre). Film and TV includes: Boarders (BBC3).

Nozomi de Lencquesaing

Nozomi is a half French and Japanese actor based in Japan. He has appeared on stage in London, Paris, Barcelona and Izmir. Creditsinclude: as a child, Tensai Terebi-Kun (NHK, 2003-2006); Kami No Shizuku/ Drops Of God (international drama series co-produced by Japan, France & the US); Fence (WOWOW &NHK).

Mao Aono

Mao is Japanese. She is a member of the Japanese theatre group Seinendan. Recently, she has been participating in Ressenchka works, primarily as a dramaturg and actress. Theatre includes: Ressenchka's Schoolgirl (based on Osamu Dazai's novel of the same name); Good War; Juro Miyoshi's Murderous Intent (Strip Show). She also occasionally releases video content introducing Japanese sweets while wearing kimonos

Creative team:

Director and Set Designer - Hogara Kawai

Dramaturg and Costume Designer - Mao Aomo

Lighting Designer - Rob Halliday

Sound Designer - Yu Takeda

UK Casting Director and General Manager Danielle Tarento

Producer Umeda Arts Theater

