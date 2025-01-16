Cast Set For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (MORE OR LESS) at Stephen Joseph Theatre and Shakespeare North Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for a new adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less) – a co-production between Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre and Prescot’s Shakespeare North Playhouse for spring 2025.

Four of the company have appeared at the SJT before: Linford Johnson was in Alan Ayckbourn ’s The Girl Next Door in 2021, and Annie Kirkman appeared in 2023’s UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty and the Beast, returning in summer 2024 to play the title role in Dracula: The Bloody Truth. She was also in John Godber ’s Perfect Pitch, which recently toured to the SJT.

David Kirkbride and Alyce Liburd were both in the theatre’s previous co-production with Shakespeare North Playhouse, the 1980s-set The Comedy of Errors (more or less), which played to packed houses at both venues in the spring of 2023, and was UK Theatre Award-nominated. Alice was also seen in Dracula: The Bloody Truth.

This new adaptation, again by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane , will set Shakespeare’s story in mid-90s Ibiza.

A stag do in Ibiza. A hen do in Menorca. What could go wrong? Everything…

The stags have made a solemn promise to each other: this is a boys’ weekend. Don’t talk to any girls, don’t even think about any girls and most importantly, do not contact the hens.

The hens are ready for fun in the sun when the resort calls to say they’ve had to relocate them… to a hotel in Ibiza. Both groups of revellers are stuck on the same Mediterranean island. Cue: shoddy disguises, mislaid love letters and theatrical chaos.

Shakespeare's riotous comedy is brought to life in the nineties, featuring belting musical numbers in the era of boy bands and Girl Power.

Co-writer Elizabeth Godber says: “I’m so excited to be back working with Nick, the SJT and Shakespeare North on another hilarious Shakespeare adaptation. Love's Labour's Lost is one of my favourite Shakespeare plays, and to get the chance to play around with the language, develop the (already great) female characters, and add in plenty of 1990s pop classics has been an absolute joy! I can’t wait for audiences to come and see the show. It's funny, irreverent, and I'm sure Shakespeare would approve – he would have definitely been a Britpop fan!”

Director Paul Robinson , who is Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, says: “We had the most enormous fun making The Comedy of Errors (more or less) in the spring of 2023, and our audiences did too! We couldn’t resist following it up with another of the Bard’s early comedies, this time set a decade later in the midst of the party era that was the 1990s. We’ll again be including some great music from the period, and just wait until you see those 90s fashions again…”

Laura Collier, Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse, says: “After the success of our 2023 co-production of Comedy of Errors (more or less) – a show so entertaining that people kept coming back for more – we knew we had to join forces again.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be working with the Stephen Joseph Theatre again, alongside talented writers Nick Lane and Elizabeth Godber. We all share a deep love for Shakespeare and his timeless tales, and a passion for exploring and presenting fresh, exciting perspectives and reworkings - a perfect foundation for an outrageously fun Love’s Labour’s Lost. We can’t wait to see what lies in store when we’re all transported back to the 90s.”

Love’s Labour’s Lost (more or less) can be seen at Shakespeare North Playhouse from Friday 28 February to Saturday 22 March 2025, and at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday 27 March to Saturday 19 April 2025.

