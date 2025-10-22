Cast Set For FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL at Manchester HOME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freaky Friday will be having its UK stage premiere this festive season at HOME Manchester, with the run already extending until 10 January 2026.

Bringing the body-swapping, mother-daughter duo to life on the stage are Rebecca Lock (Here and Now; Heathers The Musical) as Katherine, and Jena Pandya as Ellie (Come Fall In Love; Bhangra Nation).

They are joined by Ian Virgo (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Mike, Samantha Ho (Cabaret) as Gretchen, Beth Savill (Hamlet) as Hannah, Jessica Butterworth (making her professional stage debut) as Savannah, Ellie Gilbert-Grey (making her professional stage debut) as Laurel, Max Mirza (Clueless The Musical) as Adam, Morgan Gregory (The Lightning Thief) as Parker, Dylan Gordon-Jones (Back To The Future) as Wells, Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton) as Dr Ehrin, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as Torrey, Katharine Pearson (Heathers The Musical) as Danielle, James Stirling (The Three Musketeers) as Grampa Jo, and Catherine Millsom (Sister Act) as Grandma Helene

Freaky Friday the musical is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. It is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, which have captured the hearts of generations, including the recently released sequel Freakier Friday.

This vibrant musical reimagines the iconic body-swapping tale with a fresh contemporary score and feel-good moments that are perfect for the whole family.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.

By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.