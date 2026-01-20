Cast Set For FOREVER YOUNG at Exeter Northcott

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of the pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk Exeter Northcott has announced the cast for its spring production of Forever Young, Eric Gedeon's funny and deeply moving play.

Forever Young has been an international hit across Europe, giving thousands of people an exceptional feel-good night at the theatre. In this unique version, adapted by Giles Croft and brought to life by Exeter Northcott's Creative Director Martin Berry, The Northcott Theatre has been transformed into a retirement home for older actors, who refuse to live out their days quietly.

Martin Berry said: “One of the great joys of this production is that it brings back so many actors who audiences will recognise from recent Northcott seasons. It's a real pleasure to welcome them back to the stage, sharing their brilliance once again with our audiences.”

The cast of some of much-loved actors from recent Northcott productions include Jodie Micciché (Jack and the Beanstalk, Romeo & Juliet, Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Robin Hood), Molly Cheesley (Jack and the Beanstalk, Dick Whittington, Robin Hood), Andrew Armfield (The Jolly Christmas Postman, The Elves and the Shoemaker), Madison Grace (Romeo & Juliet), Pete Watts (Exe Men) and a newcomer to the Northcott Eliza Shea.

This jukebox musical is packed with belt-out rock and pop favourites from I Will Survive and Barbie Girl to I Love Rock 'n' Roll, Imagine, Respect, and more.

Molly Cheesley, who brought the singing and flying ‘Bella the Cow' in the Northcott's recent pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk said: “I'm really excited to sing some well-loved pop tunes with a twist!”

“This show is all about growing old disgracefully.” said Jodie Micciché, performing ‘Jill' in the same production and added: “It's going to be interesting to see what my character will sound like, move like, look like – the makeup is going to be fun! – and she will certainly have a mischievous twinkle in her eye.”

Andrew Armfield remembered as the ‘Jolly Postman' said: “It's going to be a blast creating and exploring our older versions.”

“From a songwriting perspective”, Madison Grace, who breathed life into ‘Juliet' in the Northcott's production Romeo & Juliet commented: I'm particularly excited to play and perform songs from icons we all know and love, and I can't wait for the audience to experience this feel-good feeling, too.”

Known for his theatre and television work (Only Fools & Horses; The Musical (Hammersmith Apollo & UK/Ireland Tour) Exe Men's audience-favourite Pete Watts said his lucky moment happened at the Northcott stage: “Getting to be a part of ‘Exe Men', being a part of that fantastic team both on and off stage, and playing Gareth Steenson in front of the man himself sat in the Northcott's auditorium was one of the greatest and luckiest joys of my life. I'm absolutely buzzing to be heading back to the Northcott on ‘Forever Young'."

Adding another layer of energy and heart to this special production, Archie Combe will appear in the cast and perform the live piano music. Archie said: “The musical has a powerful story that I think people of all generations will respond to and also some catchy pop songs you will all know!”

Forever Young will run at the Northcott Theatre 7 – 15 March, with relaxed, audio-described, BSL-interpreted, and captioned performances available. Residents of Devon and Cornwall can claim 20% off up to two tickets for the opening performance at 1:30pm on Sat 7 Mar.