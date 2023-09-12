Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete have announced the full cast for their new family pantomime Dick Whittington, which runs at the Northcott from 30 November 2023 until 7 January 2024.

Elliot Coombe (The Mousetrap, St Martins Theatre (West End)) is the titular hero seeking friends and fortune; newcomer Poppy Joy plays his trusty feline companion Sox. Nick Bunt (Le Navet Bete, Robin Hood) is merchant Alderman Fitzwarren and Sophia Lewis (It Happened in Key West, Charing Cross Theatre) plays Fitzwarren’s plucky daughter Alice. Matthew Freeman (Le Navet Bete, Robin Hood) is Fitzwarren’s boisterous cook Sarah Suet, the lively panto dame; Al Dunn (Le Navet Bete, Robin Hood) plays the dame’s down-on-his-luck son Jack and doubles as a rodent villain opposite Stephanie Lysé’s (The Importance of Being Earnest, UK tour) riotous Queenie Rat. Completing the cast, South West actors Jodie Micciché (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, The Pantaloons) and Molly Cheesley (Jane Austen’s Emma, UK Tour) return to the Northcott after their celebrated appearances in the Northcott and Le Navet Bete’s Robin Hood last year. Jodie plays dual roles as the spirited Fairy Bowbells and Captain Barnacle, and Molly plays ensemble roles alongside Andrew Dillon (The Wizard of Oz, Leicester Curve).

Dick Whittington is Exeter Northcott and Exeter-based Le Navet Bete’s second creative collaboration, following the record-breaking success of Robin Hood, and adds another chapter to Exeter Northcott’s long history of staging large-scale pantomimes, loved across the South West for bringing people together and providing many with their first theatre experience.

The production is a hilarious new take on the classic folk tale, combining stunning costumes, spectacular sets and mesmerising song and dance routines to catapult audiences through a rollercoaster, rags-to-riches ride filled with courage and camaraderie - both human and feline.

Dick Whittington is directed by acclaimed Exeter-born pantomime creator and UK Pantomime Association founding trustee Alex Jackson (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Queens Theatre, Barnstaple). Alex developed a life-long passion for pantomime from watching Christmas performances at Exeter Northcott as a child. He said:

‘I grew up watching pantomimes at the Northcott, and it’s been lovely to get to work with them as director for Dick Whittington. Le Navet Bete and I share the same sense of humour, and together with a cast of some of the finest talent the South West has to offer (and a few from further afield), the atmosphere on stage will be electric. We're all working hard for this show to be the best it can be, so at every performance, children and adults alike can discover the brilliance of live theatre through our pantomime, like I did.’

The story is scripted by Robin Hood director Daniel Buckroyd and Le Navet Bete, and produced by Exeter Northcott’s creative team. Al Dunn, Co-Artistic Director of Le Navet Bete, said:

‘Our Dick Whittington treads the line between traditional panto, musical theatre and full on frying pan to the face slapstick comedy. Our writing process has been one of trying to modernise the story where we can, including the addition of a somewhat eccentric billionaire who has a large part to play in our story!

As with all our work, we are committing to the comedy being front and centre of the action. But we’re also choosing music that gives our actors a chance to show off their skills. So, audiences will not only fall off their seats laughing, but also have the hairs on the back of their neck stand up from the all fantastic singing!’

Kelly Johnson, Development & Marketing Director and Interim Co-CEO at Exeter Northcott, said:

‘Pantomime is at the heart of our theatre. It’s a chance for some of the South West’s best creatives to shine, and for the people of Exeter and Devon to experience a sprinkle of Christmas magic. Over the past few years, we’ve built an incredibly strong relationship with Le Navet Bete and created wonderful memories for so many families, and we can’t wait to see what Alex will bring to this mix. And thanks to our audiences’ generous support of our Pay It Forward campaign, through which we gift theatre tickets to young people and carers who would not otherwise be able to go, even more people can join the fun this year.’

Dick Whittington runs at Exeter Northcott from 30 November 2023 until 7 January 2024 and is suitable for ages 5+. Tickets are available from £19.50 (children under 16 get £2 off each ticket) via Click Here or the Northcott Box Office on 01392 72 63 63.

Audio described performance on 10 December at 2:30pm; British Sign Language interpreted performance on 14 December at 7pm; relaxed performance on 6 January at 2:30pm.

Learn more about Northcott access performances at Click Here