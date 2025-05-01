Cast Set For BRIXTON CALLING at Southwark Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and musician Max Runham has been cast in Kick It Anywhere’s upcoming production of Brixton Calling, the world premiere of an electric new play with a live soundtrack of reggae, punk, rock and rave, alongside actor and musician Tendai Humphrey Sitima whose West End credits include A Strange Loop, The Play That Goes Wrong and The Immersive Great Gatsby.

Brixton Calling is inspired by Simon Parkes’ bestselling memoir Live at the Brixton Academy, the remarkable true and deeply personal story about a 23-year-old outsider who bought the derelict cinema for £1 in 1983, called it The Academy and transformed it into the world-famous music venue that changed everything. Set during a time of complex social and political change, this nostalgic love letter to a place and sound that defined an era is brought to life by writer Alex Urwin at Southwark Playhouse Borough from the 23 July to 16 August, just fifteen minutes from where it all happened.

Runham who also plays the guitar in this drama has been cast in the role of Parkes and will perform together with Sitima on guitar and keyboard. Runham comments: “My relationship to music made the draw of this play and the story behind such an iconic venue so much more powerful. I was born with one arm, which has made my approach to music unique and again, made the connection to Simon's story deeper for me on a personal level.”

Aria Entertainment’s Katy Lipson (KENREX at Southwark Playhouse Borough, Olivier-nominated Cruise at Duchess Theatre) comes on board as the show’s associate producer and reunites with Cruise director Bronagh Lagan on this production.

Director Bronagh Lagan comments: “Brixton Calling isn’t just a play — it’s a riot of sound, story, and spirit. Set against the fire of ’80s Brixton —a place where pain met power, and out of the cracks, something electric grew. A time of unrest, resistance, and radical creativity — this show hits hard, plays loud and grabs you by the collar and doesn’t let go.”

Writer Alex Urwin and producer John Dinneen add: “Brixton Calling is a joyous time capsule for music fans and just as importantly, an entry point into the big questions of how all of music, politics, South London and Britain changed through the ‘80s and ‘90s - for better and for worse - and the legacies of that change we’re still working through today. We can’t wait to transport audiences back in time to experience the legendary moments that became part of this country’s music history.”

Simon Parkes adds: “The ‘80s and ‘90s was such a great era of music. London was changing, Brixton was a political hot potato and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and didn’t take no for an answer. The Academy turned into a theatre of dreams hosting the biggest names in music and politics.

Reliving those times through Alex’s stage play will be an emotional thrill ride. I hope this story will inspire people to think anything is possible, all you need is self-belief, an absolute passion and a little bit of luck on your side.”

With generous support from Arts Council England, Kick It Anywhere is delighted to be using this project to work with the community-focused music, events, and apparel charity, The Soulstice Collective, to deliver workshops related to the play to young people from South London - the next generation of creative talent.

Kick It Anywhere is also working with groups across South London – including Raw Material Music – a community music and creative arts centre, Deaf Rave and Pop Brixton - to capture the spirit of the story and create a platform for brilliant creatives across music and theatre.

Comments