Cast Set For AS YOU LIKE IT at East London Shakespeare Festival

East London Shakespeare Festival (ELSF) has announced the cast for its 2025 production, As You Like It, which will tour to 18 parks and open spaces to entertain family audiences across east London and beyond, from Friday 6 June – Sunday 3 August.



As You Like It follows the success of last year's Much Ado About Nothing and the company's Offie Award-nominated A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo & Juliet. This joyful, family-friendly outdoor production blends contemporary London culture with the Bard's wit, romance, and secret identities. Rosalind, Orlando, and a vibrant cast of characters navigate love and self-discovery in a Forest of Arden reimagined as a lively festival of music, cabaret, and revelry.



Double Offie-nominated actor musician Emilia Harrild plays Rosalind, opposite Luke Martin as Orlando. They are joined by Ursula Early as Celia, Audrey and Adam; Ethan Dillon as Touchstone and Duke Senior; Blossom Timothy as Phoebe, Charles and Amiens; George Prové as Jaques, Duke Frederick and Corin; Charlie Jennings as Oliver and Silvius; and this year's Apprentice actor Peggy Barnes playing le Beau, William and Jaques de Boys.



The show is directed and co-produced by Rosie Ward, with associate director and co-producer Ursula Early. It is designed by Lucy Fowler. The choreographer is Meg McCarthy, musical director is Sonum Batra, production manager and set builder is Andrew Hollingworth and this year's Apprentice stage manager and company manager is Beth Blackler.



Director Rosie Ward said: “Directing the ELSF summer tour is truly the highlight of my year and I cannot wait to get started on As You Like It. ELSF has now taken on Romeo & Juliet, and three of the Bard's most famous comedies (Dream, Twelfth Night & Much Ado) and As You Like It felt like the natural next choice - a magical forest, characters in disguise, several juicy romances and a strong and sparky female lead... it really has a bit of everything!



Finding the richness of these characters and exploring the relationships is always my favourite part of the process, and we have a phenomenal cast to bring them to life. I also love the theme of identity in this play - with so many of the characters in disguise and yet discovering a part of themselves through their alter-egos. And I am particularly excited about creating the world of 'The Forest of Arden.' Duke Senior has rejected superficial court and made a home in the forest, which has become a sanctuary for outsiders and nomads - and curated a creative hub which in our version will be a vibrant underground cabaret scene.



Huge thank you to our phenomenal designer Lucy Fowler and my production manager and set builder Andrew Hollingworth, whose clever set not only creates the opposing worlds of Town vs. Forest, but is also built to withstand all the British weather can throw at it! Anyone who has been to an ELSF show knows how important music and movement is - our sensational musical director Sonum Batra has created an amazing score (original and arranged), with movement to match by our genius choreographer, Meg McCarthy. Thanks as always to my co-artistic director Ursula Early for all the creative support and hard, non-glamourous graft that goes on behind the scenes.” ELSF was founded by Waltham Forest-based actors, directors and producers Ursula Early and Rosie Ward in 2020. As You Like It is the company's biggest tour to date, with 18 venues in east London and further afield. An extensive community engagement programme will run alongside the tour, with lots of opportunities to get involved. Experience Shakespeare's As You Like It like never before, with ELSF's signature high-energy numbers, slapstick comedy, and audience participation. A festival vibe is encouraged with gates opening an hour before the show, pre-show workshops, including craft workshops for children and BYO picnics welcomed.