Cast Revealed For the European Premiere of THE WHITE CARD at Leeds Playhouse

Casting has been announced for the European premiere of Claudia Rankine's first published play, The White Card. This is a co-production between Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage, Birmingham Repertory Theatre & Soho Theatre, in association with HOME Manchester directed by Northern Stage's Artistic Director, Natalie Ibu and opens in Leeds from 24 May - 4 June.

The cast includes Nick Blakeley, C J Coleman, Kate Copeland, Estelle Daniels, and Matthew Pidgeon.

Director, Natalie Ibu said: "I'm immensely excited to be introducing this important play by a writer as inspirational as Claudia Rankin to the UK. We want people to be an ally, be in the room, be in the conversation, and 'The White Card' invites us all to take part in the debate."

Critically acclaimed on its debut in Boston in 2018, The White Card poses the question: can society progress when whiteness remains invisible? Written during an increasingly racially divided America and before the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests rippled across the globe, a wealthy, privileged white couple invite a talented Black artist to dinner. Tensions run high and a heated debate uncovers some uncomfortable truths that can't be ignored about white privilege, cultural appropriation, and representation.

Ahead of the production opening here in Leeds it will premiere at Northern Stage from 29 April - 14 May, followed by Leeds Playhouse from 24 May - 4 June. Following performances at Leeds Playhouse, The White Card tours to Birmingham Rep 8 June -18 June and Soho Theatre, London: 21 June - 16 July.

