Cast Announced for GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the casting for its brand new adaptation of the classic children's story Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

Packed with original songs and larger than life characters, this specially created show for children ages 3 - 8 is the latest in a long line of Nottingham Playhouse Christmas productions for younger audiences.

The two-hander, written and composed by local artists, Anna Wheatley and Jack Quarton, and directed by Playhouse Associate Artist, Hannah Stone will feature Nottingham actor Julia Bird (The King and I - Nottingham Theatre Royal, Mountain Language - Royal Court Theatre) as Goldilocks and Reece Carter (The Girl of Ink and Stars - The Spark Arts, Terrible Tales of Horrible Horror - Arm and a Leg) as Big, Medium and Small bear and other parts

No matter how hard she tries, Goldilocks can't sit still. She just wants to dance but where she's from, it's forbidden. Unable to keep her toes from tap tap tapping, she has no option but to make her great escape.

She runs through busy cityscapes and frosty beaches until she reaches a magical forest and a home like none she's ever known. But what happens when a family of bears return to find that someone has made a right old mess of their lair?

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a pop-tastic dance-party of an adventure exploring friendship, home and daring to share. With music, magic and plenty of opportunities to join in along the way, this show is 'just right' for little humans and their grown ups.

Goldilocks and The Three Bears sits alongside the theatre's famous panto, which this year is an all-singing, all-dancing version of Dick Whittington.

Teddys get in free but real life bears are strictly prohibited.