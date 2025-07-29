Cast Announced for BLUEY’S BIG PLAY at Bradford Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the return of Bluey’s Big Play, the live stage adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series. The production will stop at Bradford Live from December 5–7, 2025.

The company includes a talented lineup of puppeteers and actors bringing the Heeler family to life. Bluey will be portrayed by Shakira Alleyne, Shea Ellen Roberts, and Laura Wingrove. Playing Bingo are Shanaye Flanagan, Reanne Hewitt, and Tess Oliver. The role of Dad will be shared by Adam Ryan, Aarod Vawser, and Rhys Wild, while Mum will be played by Miroe Fuches, Olivia Rainbow, and Evie Whybrow. Helena Mitchell joins the company as Off-Stage Swing.

Featuring puppetry, music, and plenty of laughs, Bluey’s Big Play has delighted millions around the world with performances across Australia, Europe, North America, and Asia. The stage show features original voices from the TV series, including Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti, and is based on a new story by series creator Joe Brumm, with music by Joff Bush.

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor, said, “We are delighted to announce this hugely talented cast, many who have worked on Bluey’s Big Play before, to bring the much-loved Heelers to life for audiences across the UK and Ireland.”

Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.