Cast Announced For Tour of THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE; Plus Check Out an All New Trailer!

Casting was announced today for the smash-hit Leeds Playhouse production of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, voted the nation's favourite book in 2019.

It begins a major tour of the UK and Ireland at Curve, Leicester on Tuesday 2 November 2021, travelling to Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and finally completing the tour in Norwich on 9 April 2022. The National Press night is on Thursday 9 December at 7pm at the Lowry in Salford.

The show broke box office records at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and played to packed houses and critical acclaim at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

The Pevensie children are: Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and Karise Yansen as Lucy. Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. They are joined by Oliver Bingham (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Kate Parr (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Grace Wylde (Mrs Pevensie, Robin and Falcon), Johnson Willis (Mr Willis, Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and Whie Mouse), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel and Aslan Puppeteer), Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Professor), Sophie Naglik (on stage Swing), Anthony Starr (on stage Swing), Tash Holway (on stage Swing) and Brad Veitch (on stage Swing). Further cast are yet to be announced.

Check out an all new trailer below!

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The tour will be directed by Michael Fentiman, based on the original production by Sally Cookson with original Set and Costume design by Rae Smith. Michael's previous productions include the Olivier Award-nominated Amélie (Watermill Theatre/The Other Palace/UK Tour and currently running in the West End), The Windsors: Endgame (also running in the West End), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), the 50th anniversary production of Joe Orton's Loot (Park Theatre/Watermill Theatre), Titus Andronicus and Ahasverus (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Taming of the Shrew (Sherman Theatre/Tron Theatre) and, as director and writer, CinderELLA (Nuffield Southampton) and The Last Days of Anne Boleyn (Tower of London).

Joining Michael Fentiman on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Tom Paris, Composer Benji Bower with additional composition by Music Supervisor Barnaby Race, Choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, Lighting Designer Jack Knowles, Sound Designer Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, Puppetry Director Toby Olié, Puppetry Designer Max Humphries, Aerial Director Gwen Hales, Illusionist Chris Fisher, Music Director Toby Higgins , Fight Director Jonathan Holby, Costume Supervisor Joanna Coe, Wigs and Make Up Supervisor Susanna Peretz, Props Supervisor Lizzie Frankl, Dramaturg Adam Peck and Movement Consultant Dan Canham.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced on tour by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and based on the original Leeds Playhouse production.

Producer Chris Harper said:



"C.S. Lewis wrote "they open a door and enter a world" and this is what every child imagines and dreams about. This is exactly why we're thrilled to be able to bring this incredible new version of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on a tour of the UK in time for Christmas 2021. Following a record breaking success at the Leeds Playhouse and the Bridge Theatre in London, the Pevensie children will travel from Narnia to venues across the UK and Ireland.



It has been a challenging time for all of us, but we can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this truly magical journey through the wardrobe."

Learn more at www.lionwitchonstage.com

Tour Dates:

Tues 2 - Sat 13 November 2021

Curve, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

Tues 16 - Sat 20 November 2021

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

Tues 23 - Sat 27 November 2021

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Tues 30 November - Sat 4 December 2021

Sunderland Empire

Box office: 03330 096 690

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Weds 8 December 2021 - Sat 15 January 2022

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

Tues 18 - Sat 22 January 2022

Wales Millennium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

Tues 1 - Sat 5 February 2022

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Tues 8 - Sat 12 February 2022

Edinburgh King's Theatre

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

Tues 15 - Sat 19 February 2022

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

Tues 22 - Sat 26 February 2022

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

Tues 1 March - Saturday 5 March 2022

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Box Office: 03330 096 690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

Tues 8- Sat 12 March 2022

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Tues 15 - Sat 19 March 2022

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Box Office: 00 353 1677 7999

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tues 22 - Sat 26 March

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Tues 5 April - Sat 9 April

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000

https://norwichtheatre.org