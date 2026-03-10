The New Rep Will Present THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER and PULLMAN CAR HIAWTHA

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Rep will present a double bill of two inventive one-act plays by Thornton Wilder: The Long Christmas Dinner and PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA. Directed by John Kurzynowski, this imaginative production will run 25–28 March at Centre 151 in Haggerston.

The Long Christmas Dinner follows generations of the Bayard family as they gather around the same table for Christmas dinner year after year. In a single act, decades pass before the audience’s eyes as births, celebrations, and farewells unfold in a continuous flow of time. Through its simple staging and poetic storytelling, the play captures the fleeting nature of life and the traditions that connect families across generations.

In contrast, PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA takes place aboard a night train travelling across America. Passengers from different walks of life share a brief journey together, while unseen voices reflect on the vastness of existence and humanity’s place within it. What begins as an ordinary train ride becomes a meditation on fate, connection, and the small moments that shape our lives.

Together, these two plays create a powerful theatrical experience, blending humour, warmth, and philosophical reflection. Under the direction of John Kurzynowski, this production brings fresh energy to Wilder’s timeless writing, inviting audiences to reflect on time, family, and the extraordinary stories found within everyday life.