stillpoint Will Bring BABY MASH-UP: WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU DOING? to the Stage

stillpoint will present Baby Mash-up: What on Earth are You Doing?, written by Sally Hobson, directed by Nicholas Bone, with video projection by Dick Straker (Mesmer). The production is performed by Jasmin Gleeson, Pauline Goldsmith, Paul Gorman, Claire Lamont, Cristian Ortega, and Benny Young.

The show is developed at the Macrobert Arts Centre and supported by Creative Scotland, Baby Mash-up will tour to:

Macrobert Arts Centre – Saturday 9 May

Tron Theatre – Thursday 14 – Saturday 16 May

Traverse Theatre – Friday 22 – Saturday 23 May

Something isn’t quite right. Baby Mash-up feels that something is off, but she can’t explain why. Time and space seem to be shifting, and she wants to understand what is happening - and how she ended up here.

The story moves through different places and moments: Troubles-era Belfast, a field, a laundrette, the ocean, a bingo hall, and the night sky. As Baby Mash-up searches for answers, she asks big questions about identity, memory, and how we understand our lives when old stories about ourselves no longer feel true.

Blending everyday moments with surprising and imaginative scenes - and yes, even tap dancing - this Original Theatre piece explores how the ordinary and extraordinary can exist side by side.