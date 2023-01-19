Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For The UK Premiere of Scooter Pietsch's Comedy WINDFALL

The production previews from Thursday 9 February and runs for five weeks to Saturday 11 March.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The cast has been announced for the UK premiere of Scooter Pietsch's hilarious and chaotic comedy 'Windfall', directed by Mark Bell, best known for directing West End hits 'The Play That Goes Wrong' & 'The Comedy About a Bank Robbery'.

Judith Amsenga, Audrey Anderson, Jack Bennett, Joanne Clifton, Wesley Griffith, Gabriel Paul star in 'Windfall', which arrives at London's Southwark Playhouse following a critically acclaimed run in New York in 2022.

Press night Tuesday 14 February at 7.30pm.

Pushed to the edge by their maniacal boss, five downtrodden office workers decide to risk it all on a $500million lottery ticket in the hope of a better life. Co-workers become accomplices, lovers become rivals, and friends become enemies as the prospect of winning brings out the very worst in everyone. Just how far will they go to have it all?

Judith Amsenga was Mrs Peacock in the 2022 UK tour of 'Cluedo', also directed by Mark Bell. Her films include Mike Leigh's 'Mr Turner'.

Audrey Anderson is making her UK stage debut. Her US theatre credits include 'Noises Off' (Windy City Playhouse).

Jack Bennett was in the original West End cast of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', and 'Ecstasy' (Hampstead Theatre in the West End). His film credits include 'The Batman'.

Joanne Clifton starred as Morticia Addams in 'The Addams Family', Berthe/Fastrada in 'Pippin', Janet in 'The Rocky Horror Show' and Alex in 'Flashdance'. As a professional dancer, she won 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2016.

Wesley Griffith was Colonel Mustard in the 2022 UK tour of 'Cluedo', also directed by Mark Bell. He was Mellors in 'Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover' (Theatre 503, Edinburgh Festival Fringe & UK tour).

Gabriel Paul was in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (3 West End seasons & UK tour), 'Quality Street' (Northern Broadsides) and 'Macbeth' and 'The Queen of Chapeltown' (Leeds Playhouse).




