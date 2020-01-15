Cast Announced For THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH UK Tour

Award winning Box of Tricks theatre company recently announced plans for a UK Tour of their latest production The Last Quiz Night on Earth an immersive, innovative new play by Alison Carr.

Today the company can announce the cast for the unique production which will be staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, village halls, community arts centres and local pubs.

Pub Landlady Kathy will be played by Meriel Scholfield; Meriel trained at RADA and is a regular on TV with appearances in all the major soaps including Coronation Street, fans may recognise her from numerous appearances on the famous cobbles, she has also appeared in Last Tango in Halifax, Holby City and Doctors.

Shaban Dar takes the role of 'host with the most', pre-apocalyptic Quizmaster Rav. Shaban is a familiar face in theatre with credits including I Believe in Unicorns (Theatre Alibi), Peggin Out (Unheard Theatre) and Brink (Royal Exchange Theatre).

Unexpected guests Bobby and Fran played by Chris Jack and Amy Drake bring plenty of drama to the piece when they arrive at the quiz with some unresolved business.

Chris Jack has appeared in a number of stage plays including Beryl (Octagon Theatre), Noughts and Crosses (Pilot Theatre/ Derby Theatre/ Coventry Belgrade) and Brighton Rock (York Theatre Royal/ Pilot Theatre); his TV credits include Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Amy Drake's TV credits include Cold Feet, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale. In theatre Amy has appeared in several productions including A Christmas Carol (Theatr Clwyd) and My Mother Said I Never Should (Theatre by the Lake)

The cast of four will embark upon a UK tour throughout Spring 2020 -connecting with audiences in the heart of local communities.

The tour opens at the Welcome Inn in Salford, in association with The Lowry, from Tuesday 11 February to Saturday 15 February 2020, before touring unusual spaces until Saturday 11 April 2020.

The latest tour from Box of Tricks follows two sold-out tours of critically acclaimed Chip Shop Chips. Pre-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Quiz Night on Earth, breaks the fourth wall, plunging audiences in to the drama of the show.

It's the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He's the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show gets quizzical!

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, associate producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Playwright Alison Carr received critical acclaim for her plays Caterpillar and Iris, and her play Tuesday has been commissioned for The National Theatre's 2020 Connections programme.

Announcing the cast Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder said: "We're really excited to announce the cast for our latest tour. We have four exceptionally talented actors and I'm looking forward to creating a great piece of immersive theatre - and a great night out - with them."

Tour Dates

THE WELCOME INN, SALFORD (in association with The Lowry)

Tuesday 11 February - Saturday 15 February 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: From £12

Booking: https://thelowry.com/whats-on/last-quiz-night-on-earth/

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH (Various Venues)

Thursday 20 February - Saturday 22 February 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: From £8

Booking: https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/event/the-last-quiz-night-on-earth-by-box-of-tricks-theatre-company/

THE HOLBECK, SLUNG LOW, LEEDS

Sunday 23 February 2020, 5pm

Tickets: PWYD (Pay what you decide)

Booking: https://www.slunglow.org/event/the-last-quiz-on-earth/



ARTS OUT WEST, KIRKGATE (Various Venues)

Thursday 27 February - Sunday 1 March 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: From £8

Booking: https://www.kirkgatearts.org.uk/arts-out-west/

Hope Mill Theatre, MANCHESTER

Monday 2 March - Wednesday 4 March 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: £12/10

Booking: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/the-last-quiz-night-on-earth

SPOT ON LANCASHIRE (Various venues)

Thursday 5 March - Sunday 8 March 2020

Booking: http://spotonlancashire.co.uk/whats-on/

BANK TOP TAVERN (in association with Oldham Coliseum & live@thelibrary)

Monday 16 March - Tuesday 17 March 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: £10

Booking https://www.coliseum.org.uk/plays/the-last-quiz-night-on-earth/

BLACK COUNTRY TOURING (Various venues)

Wednesday 18 March 2020 - Thursday 19 March 2020

Tickets: £8/7

Booking: http://bctouring.co.uk/whats-on/

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE

Friday 20 March 2020

Booking: https://www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/

NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT

Saturday 21 March 2020

Booking: https://www.brioleisure.org/what-we-offer/entertainment/whats-on

Stephen Joseph Theatre, SCARBOROUGH

Tuesday 24 March - Wednesday 25 March 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: From £10

Booking: https://www.sjt.uk.com/event/940/the_last_quiz_night_on_earth

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH (Various venues)

Thursday 26 March - Sunday 29 March 2020, 7.30pm

Tickets: £10

Booking: https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/event/the-last-quiz-night-on-earth-by-box-of-tricks-theatre-company/

THE BURNTWOOD PUB, BUCKLEY (in association with Theatr Clwyd)

Tuesday 31 March - Wednesday 1 April 2020, 7pm

Tickets: £10

Booking: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/whats-on/the-last-quiz-night-on-earth/

CHESHIRE RURAL TOURING ARTS (Various venues)

Friday 3 April - Sunday 5 April 2020

Booking: http://www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk/whats-on/

THE TWO TUBS, BURY

RADCLIFFE MARKET

RAMSBOTTOM CIVIC HALL

(in association with The Met, Bury)

Tuesday 7 April - Thursday 9 April 2020

Booking: https://themet.org.uk/whats-on/

THE DUKES, LANCASTER

Friday 10 April - Saturday 11 April 2020

Booking: https://dukes-lancaster.org/events/theatre/





