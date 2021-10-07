Cast Announced For Octagon Theatre Bolton's PETER PAN

The Octagon will be flying audiences to Neverland in their magical festive production of PETER PAN (Fri 26 November 2021 - Sun 9 January 2022).

Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, this musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic tale will be adapted for the stage by Sarah Punshon, with songs by Claire Tustin and Ziad Jabero.

The Octagon have announced the cast of 5 talented actors starring in this fun-filled family show bursting with music, mischief and magic.

Most recently seen in productions of Beryl and Seagulls, Matthew Heywood returns to the Octagon, playing the boy who never grew up, Peter Pan and Purvi Parmar (The Jungle Book, Storyhouse, A Christmas Carol broadcast reading, Octagon Theatre) joins Matthew in Neverland as Wendy.

They will be taking on the dastardly Captain Hook played by Amy Drake (Classics!, Hope Mill Theatre, A Christmas Carol, Theatr Clwyd) and Hook's right-hand pirate, Robert Jackson (Gulliver's Travels and Summer Holiday, Octagon Theatre) as Smee.

Jason Patel (Benny and the Greycats, Maya Productions, The Famous Four & Half Go Wild in Thetford Forest, Eastern Angles Theatre Company) completes the cast as the mischievous but lovable fairy, Tinkerbell.

As well as their principle roles, the actors will also play numerous other roles including the gang of pirates, troupe of fairies and the Lost Boys.

The Octagon Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham commented: "Our festive productions are a real highlight in the Octagon calendar and this year will be even more special, marking the first festive show in our new building, having been away for 3 years.

"I am delighted to announce this wonderful cast of incredibly talented actors - with some new faces as well as a few returning Octagon favourites. I cannot wait to start rehearsals so we can bring lots of festive fun to Bolton audiences this winter."

The creative team includes: set and costume design by Rose Revitt, musical direction by Matthew Malone, lighting design by Jane Lallijee, sound design by Chris Whybrow, movement direction by Jonnie Riordan and assistant direction by Francesca Tennant.

Get set to go on an awfully big adventure with fairies, crocodiles and pirates and join Peter Pan, Wendy and the Lost Boys in what promises to be the perfect treat for the whole family.

Peter Pan comes to the Octagon Theatre from Fri 26 November 2021 - Sun 9 January 2022. Tickets start from £15 and are on sale now.

Find out more and book tickets via the Octagon Box Office on 01204 520661 or at octagonbolton.co.uk

The Octagon is a See it Safely and Good to Go approved venue complying with all the latest government guidance and have implemented Covid-safety measures to keep audiences safe.