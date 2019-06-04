Cast Announced For Immersion Theatre's 2019 Summer Tour Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Immersion Theatre have announced casting for their 2019 summer tour of Shakespeare's magical, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

This highly visual and physical production will be co-directed by Immersion's Artistic Director James Tobias who is thrilled to be revisiting the show after having directed it in 2014 on Immersion's first ever tour. He will be teaming up with Immersion regular Dan Dawes, who will also be starring in the production in the dual roles of Bottom and Demetrius. Dan has worked with Immersion on numerous productions including the company's inaugural production of The Importance of Being Earnest in 2010 as well as a number of other Immersion Theatre titles which include Journey's End, Romeo & Juliet, and The Revenger's Tragedy. He will be joined by Nichole Bird as the mischievous Puck. Nichole has previously performed as Ginet in The Wits (Shakespeare's Globe/Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) and took the title role of Peter Pan (Theatre Royal Winchester).

The cast also features Jonathan Ray as Oberon and Flora Sowerby as Helena and Titania. Flora has previously performed in Comedy of Errors (Bard in the Botanics) and Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival) to name a few and Jonathan has previously appeared in Handbagged and One Man, Two Guv'nors (Theatre Royal Windsor) in addition to a number of national and international tours. The cast is completed by Harry Clarke, who will be making his professional stage debut in the roles of Lysander and Flute, and Charlotte Miranda Smith as Hermia and Quince. Charlotte's previous credits include Celia in As You Like It (Grosvenor Open Air Theatre) and Susan in Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh).

A Midsummer Night's Dream is designed by Tara Usher with casting by Harry Blumenau for Debbie O'Brien Casting and runs July 12 - August 11, 2019. Venues and dates can be found on www.immersiontheatre.co.uk

ABOUT IMMERSION THEATRE

Immersion Theatre is a multi-award nominated production and general management company.

Established in 2010 by STAGE ONE alumni James Tobias and Rochelle Parry, Immersion is a producer of pantomime, family theatre, open-air, drama, and large-scale musical theatre. Additionally, they are co-founders of Prime Pantomimes, a dedicated pantomime production company established by Immersion Theatre and Selladoor Worldwide.

In addition to Alice in Wonderland and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Immersion is a producer on the current no.1 UK Tour of Rock of Ages, as well as a successful tour of The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio, and this Christmas will have numerous pantomimes under the Prime Pantomimes banner.

Previous productions include the 2017 UK tour of Our House starring Deena Payne and George Sampson (nominated for 3 What's on Stage Awards including BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION), Seussical (Southwark Playhouse), pantomime adaptations of Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood and The Wizard of Oz, and critically-acclaimed UK tours of Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Rapunzel, The Wizard of Oz, Wind in the Willows, Journey's End, The Importance of Being Earnest, Romeo & Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Little Shop of Horrors (Associate Producers on the 2016 UK Tour) to name a few.





