Cast Announced For IT'S IN THE AIR!, the UK Premiere of a Classic German Musical

It's In The Air! showcase will be the UK premiere of the hit German musical 'Es Liegt in der Luft' will open at the Hope Mill Theatre.

Directed by Anna Cabré-Verdiell (The Growth of the Silk, Camden Fringe 2021, Brighton Fringe 2021, co-director of the dance theatre duo ACCA), the cast will feature four talented performers Meriel Cunningham (a regular performer with Charles Court Opera), Owen Clayton (Little Sausage, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), Jessica Hope (West Side Story, La Bohème) and Enrico Volpi (Zorro: The Musical in Concert, Flight).

Originally written by composer Mischa Spoliansky and lyricist Marcellus Schiffer, this never seen before English translation will open on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 at the Hope Mill Theatre

It's In The Air! first premiered in 1928, with Marlene Dietrich in the lead role. This popular musical encapsulates the alienation within society and mindless extravagance of the Weimar Republic's interwar years.

A big sale is on and brings with it the exuberant and diverse personalities of the Weimar Republic. Follow these characters as they scrabble mindlessly for any deal they can get their hands on. We see parents forgetting about their children, mad kleptomaniacs (because why not?) and even a store wedding! All in the name of godless consumerism... there must be something in the air!

Tickets for It's In The Air at the Hope Mill Theatre are on sale now.