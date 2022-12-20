Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For BIRDS AND BEES at Sheffield's Playhouse

Performances run Wednesday 25 January 2023 - Saturday 11 February 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Sheffield Theatres and Theatre Centre have announced the full cast for their production of new play Birds and Bees, written by Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare's Globe) and directed by Rob Watt (Human Nurture, UK Tour).

Sandra Belarbi (L'morte De Arthur) will play the role of Maisy, Richard Logun (The Lies You Tell) will play the role of Aarron, Milo McCarthy (Cinderella) will play the role of Billy, and Dumile Sibanda (ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS) will play the role of Leilah.

Dumile Sibanda returns to Sheffield Theatres, having performed across all three Sheffield Theatres stages in ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS. Sandra Belarbi, Richard Logun and Milo McCarthy all make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Birds and Bees.

"The whole system needs a reboot, refresh, restart. Revolution's possible, hear me share from the heart. See us youngers? Online scrolling, always visible. But the Truth is I feel invisible. The youth of today have got so much to say but no-one's listening."

Leilah is wondering if her Instagram is more of a burden than 'living her best life'. Billy's queer and proud but ignored by the education system; they're tired of feeling invisible. Aarron is learning how to be a man online and it's starting to feel toxic. And Maisy, well Maisy's not that into sex, thank you very much.

Thrown together, these four confront their differences and realise their power to create change.

Rob Watt, Director of Birds and Bees said, "We are super excited to be working with Sheffield Theatres to make Birds and Bees; a show that has been created with young people across the UK. With a magical combination of Charlie Josephine's rhythmical words, a top-notch creative team and four awesome actors we are thrilled to share this stunning show with schools and theatres across the nation."

Tickets for Birds and Bees are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.




Belgrade Coventry Leadership Team Announce Initial Plans and Artistic Vision Photo
Belgrade Coventry Leadership Team Announce Initial Plans and Artistic Vision
Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the new leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have revealed a broad overview of some of their plans and initiatives for the next three years, as well as their overarching artistic vision, and what has led them to the positions they now occupy.
The Royal Ballets LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to Cinemas This New Year Photo
The Royal Ballet's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to Cinemas This New Year
This New Year, The Royal Ballet's Like Water for Chocolate will be broadcast to 909 cinemas in 33 countries around the world. The critically acclaimed production is choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, the Company's Artistic Associate, and inspired by Laura Esquivel's captivating novel of the same name.
Polina Semionova Will Guest Perform With Birmingham Royal Ballet in SWAN LAKE Photo
Polina Semionova Will Guest Perform With Birmingham Royal Ballet in SWAN LAKE
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced that Polina Semionova, Resident Guest Principal Artist with the Berlin State Ballet and former Principal Artist with The American Ballet Theatre in New York, will guest perform the iconic dual lead role of Odette and Odile in the world's best-loved ballet, Swan Lake, with BRB next year.
Photos: First Look At OVOs A CHRISTMAS CAROL In The Snow Photo
Photos: First Look At OVO's A CHRISTMAS CAROL In The Snow
See first look photos of OVO’s open-air production of ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’. Directed by Adam Nichols and Janet Podd has been performing in sub-zero temperatures this month at St Albans Roman Theatre.

