Cast Announced For BIRDS AND BEES at Sheffield's Playhouse

Sheffield Theatres and Theatre Centre have announced the full cast for their production of new play Birds and Bees, written by Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare's Globe) and directed by Rob Watt (Human Nurture, UK Tour).

Sandra Belarbi (L'morte De Arthur) will play the role of Maisy, Richard Logun (The Lies You Tell) will play the role of Aarron, Milo McCarthy (Cinderella) will play the role of Billy, and Dumile Sibanda (ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS) will play the role of Leilah.

Dumile Sibanda returns to Sheffield Theatres, having performed across all three Sheffield Theatres stages in ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS. Sandra Belarbi, Richard Logun and Milo McCarthy all make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Birds and Bees.



"The whole system needs a reboot, refresh, restart. Revolution's possible, hear me share from the heart. See us youngers? Online scrolling, always visible. But the Truth is I feel invisible. The youth of today have got so much to say but no-one's listening."

Leilah is wondering if her Instagram is more of a burden than 'living her best life'. Billy's queer and proud but ignored by the education system; they're tired of feeling invisible. Aarron is learning how to be a man online and it's starting to feel toxic. And Maisy, well Maisy's not that into sex, thank you very much.

Thrown together, these four confront their differences and realise their power to create change.

Rob Watt, Director of Birds and Bees said, "We are super excited to be working with Sheffield Theatres to make Birds and Bees; a show that has been created with young people across the UK. With a magical combination of Charlie Josephine's rhythmical words, a top-notch creative team and four awesome actors we are thrilled to share this stunning show with schools and theatres across the nation."

Tickets for Birds and Bees are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.