COCOMELON: SING-A-LONG LIVE Comes to London This Summer

The international hit kids show, CoComelon is coming to life on the London Stage this summer as CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE premieres in the UK at St. Martin’s Theatre on Tuesday 15 July. All the fun, music, and adored characters your child loves - now brought to life in a real-world interactive setting that invites young fans and their families to sing, dance and play together.

This brand-new production, featuring favourite characters and songs that kids and parents know by heart, is specially designed as the perfect live show experience, a true 'first' for little ones and their families. With engaging moments, playful surprises and nonstop fun, the show delivers a perfect introduction to the magic of live entertainment—creating big smiles for little ones and unforgettable memories for their grown-ups.

Ticket prices start at just £12. Age Guidance: 0-4 years, but CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE is for your whole family! Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE is the perfect way to make memories you’ll cherish for years to come! Join Ms. Appleberry, JJ, Cody, Nina and Cece for a lively Melon Patch musical adventure in this exciting new production. This interactive live show brings CoComelon’s vibrant world to life, inviting families to sing, dance and play together. With beloved characters, delightful surprises and favourite songs like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” it’s a celebration of connection and childhood wonder. Don’t miss the chance to share the magic of your child’s very first live show!

Produced by Round Room Live and Lambert Jackson in partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, this spectacular production brings the world of CoComelon from screen to stage in an unforgettable way.

Enhance your CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Ms. Appleberry and JJ! Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Babes in arms under 12 months are permitted to attend without a ticket. We reserve the right to check ID.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring this vibrant and interactive production to the West End,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE" is a joyful celebration of music, family, and togetherness—designed especially for young children and the grown-ups who love to sing along with them. London audiences are in for an unforgettable experience!”

"Singing and dancing along to CoComelon tunes is a huge part of why families love to watch CoComelon together," said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences, Moonbug Entertainment. "It's exciting to bring this experience to life in a joyful event families won't want to miss. After its success around the world, we're delighted to share this experience with families in the UK."

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Moonbug Entertainment and Round Room Live to bring CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE to the UK for the first time" said Jamie Lambert, CEO of Lambert Jackson. "We're beyond delighted to be a part of bringing the joy of CoComelon to families here.”

