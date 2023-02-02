Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLIMATE STORIES is the New Year-Long Focus For Theatre's Creative Matters Season

Norwich Theatre will use storytelling and involve many creatives, thinkers, activists and partners in activities and performances to stimulate discussion.

Feb. 02, 2023  

CLIMATE STORIES is the New Year-Long Focus For Theatre's Creative Matters Season

Norwich Theatre has launched its boldest themed season to date. Creative Matters: Climate Stories will focus on the most pressing issue of our time, asking how we can use creativity to explore the climate crisis and presenting ways in which all of us can influence our collective future.

In a move which sees Creative Matters evolve from a month-long season to a year-long exploration, Norwich Theatre will use storytelling and involve many creatives, thinkers, activists and partners in activities and performances to stimulate discussion and make connections. An early partner is the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research who are providing scientific expertise and advice.

There are a range of Creative Matters: Climate Stories on sale now, including Theatre Makers: Valued Voices - a creative session exploring how we might creatively record climate narrative and be a voice for change and action. For children aged 7-11 years, The Wish Gatherer is the first instalment in English Touring Opera's trilogy of Climate Change operas. Made in collaboration with the pioneering green non-profit Julie's Bicycle, it explores the impact of climate change on the natural world. Shewolves is an uplifting coming-of-age comedy about two girls with a hunger to tackle climate change. More shows and activities will be announced throughout the year.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Norwich Theatre, said: "Creative Matters originated from a need to listen, discuss and understand contemporary issues and current affairs. It felt crucial to give the focus of our first year-long approach to Creative Matters to the climate, and to take the time over this year to really explore the topic and the many avenues within it, whether that is eco-anxiety, protesting, sustainability, telling more diverse stories, or increasing a sense of belonging and collective action.

"Through our theatres and other cultural venues across Norfolk, we offer a safe space for audiences to contemplate, be challenged, to learn and negotiate new thoughts. This season creates a space where they are supported to grapple with both positive and negative feelings around the climate crisis and constructively build their own path, and bridges with others."

Asher Minns, Executive Director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research said: "Norfolk is the UK County at the front line of climate change, whether it is powering the nation with its clean renewable energy or facing into North Sea floods, summer wildfires and droughts. Climate Stories brings soul and emotion and feeling to all the scientific numbers. It makes space for all the conversations that need to happen about today and tomorrow, to help with the void that can transform climate anxiety and despair into positive outcomes."

Over the year Norwich Theatre will work with partners at every level, from individual creatives and activists to organisations such as Friends of the Earth and The Norwich Climate Commission. The Theatre is keen to hear from other organisations, charities and individuals who can bring different narratives and lived experiences to the project and who can amplify the conversation.

Stephen added: "Inspired by the Climate Stories being told and our desire to use creativity to influence our collective future, Norwich Theatre will also make its own commitment to sustainability, and by the end of the year we hope to share our formal net zero pledge."

Book online at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000




Full Casting and New Date Added For A WORLD DIVIDED at Milton Keynes Theatre Photo
Full Casting and New Date Added For A WORLD DIVIDED at Milton Keynes Theatre
The full casting of the World Premiere of A World Divided opening at Milton Keynes Theatre on 17 April is announced, and due to popular demand a second performance is on sale now for Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 26 May.
Nevill Holt Festival Celebrates Tenth Anniversary in 2023 Photo
Nevill Holt Festival Celebrates Tenth Anniversary in 2023
Nevill Holt Festival is celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2023.  This year marks a decade of outstanding work in opera, education and community, and this season will see an expanded Festival with their most ambitious projects to date.
Acclaimed Photographer Returns To His Roots With Hometown Exhibition Photo
Acclaimed Photographer Returns To His Roots With Hometown Exhibition
A Warrington photographer, whose life changed when he unexpectedly won an arts competition in his hometown, is returning to his roots for his latest exhibition.
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Sur Photo
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Returns To The Royal Opera House This MarchWayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Returns To The Royal Opera House This March
February 1, 2023

Wayne McGregor's acclaimed triptych Woolf Works returns to the Royal Opera House stage this spring. Receiving its premiere in 2015, Woolf Works was McGregor's first full-length work for The Royal Ballet and subsequently won both the 2016 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and the 2015 Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography. 
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special GuestsGary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
February 1, 2023

Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK TourBY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
February 1, 2023

A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next MonthBIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
February 1, 2023

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in SurreyNew Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
February 1, 2023

Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.
share