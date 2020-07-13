CHEAP AND CHEERFUL Outdoor Cabaret Comes to Inglenook Farm

Cheap and Cheerful comes to Inglenook Farm's Cherry Orchard on August 30 at a??2pm & 5pm.

Tommy Cooper meets Bruce Forsyth in this brand new, jam packed cabaret show! Join double act Mr Mac Cheap and Mr Jerry Cheerful as they whirl through non-stop gags, routines and showbiz tunes- from Gershwin and Fred Astaire to Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow. All in the company of their live travelling band. Young or old, this charming homage to Vaudeville and Variety is bound to have your feet tapping and your belly laughing. So roll up! It's cheap and very cheerful!



This is an outdoor event and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Bring your own picnic & make the most of a delightful afternoon out.



There will be drinks and snacks available to purchase, provided by The Cherry Orchard.



Tickets £17 (suitable for 8+)

Box Office: 07515483737

