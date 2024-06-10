CHARLES, MY DEAR FELLOW Comes to Camden in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prompted by an unexpected phone call, two estranged childhood friends set off on a late night car journey to collect an engagement ring advertised on Gumtree when a shadowy visitor throws the route off-course. A fiercely modern dramedy that navigates the conscious and unconscious minds of two young men.

Childhood friends Tom George Fletcher and Ruari Spooner have been working together since the age of eleven with local theatre projects. They were quickly spotted as outstanding talents and were cast as the original lead actors in Mark Wheeller's moving docu-drama about online grooming "Game Over!" which received coverage by BBC National News. As current members of the National Youth Theatre, Ruari now a leading member of the 2024/25 NYT REP Company, the two are building exciting careers in theatre and film. Tom is currently a student at the prestigious and recently Oscar-winning alumni's Guildford School of Acting. It's no surprise that The Lion & Unicorn Theatre have snapped up the premiere of their new play exploring connection and vulnerability in the modern world for a limited run.

Written By: Tom George Fletcher

Directed By: Ruari Spooner And Tom George Fletcher

Composer: Oliver Spooner

Other Creatives: Oliver Almond, Charlotte Bass, Iris Towers, Lili Szigeti

The Lion and Unicorn Theatre, 42-44 Gaisford St, London NW5 2ED

Performances run July 18-20.

